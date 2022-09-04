KIB to Celebrate 31st Annual Trash Bash Volunteers Invited to Register Online or Participate Remotely Get E

Irving, TX, September 03, 2022 –(PR.com)– Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) will celebrate the 31st annual Trash Bash on Saturday, Sept 24 at T.W. Richardson Grove Park, 333 E. Interstate Highway 635, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will focus their efforts on the Northern Campion Trails and surrounding area, with the goal of keeping litter from reaching the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. The cleanup will be held on National Public Lands Day, traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event, and will also be part of Keep Texas Beautiful’s “Fall Sweep.”

KIB will provide litter pickers, gloves, trash and recycle bags. In addition to the cleanup, volunteers will have the opportunity to visit a variety of educational and entertaining exhibits to learn about reptiles and water conservation, participate in STEM activities, play disc golf, or enjoy a puppet show. Lunch will be provided, with a vegetarian option, after the cleanup.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring canned or other non-perishable food items to benefit Crisis Ministries of Irving Food Pantry in downtown Irving. Those who donate will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last.

As they did with last year’s event, KIB is also offering a “virtual” option. Volunteers will conduct their own cleanups at a safe Irving location of their choice. They will report to KIB by posting pictures and data to their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages using the hashtag #IrvingTrashBash31. Online registration is not required for the virtual option.

“Our tradition of holding the Trash Bash on National Public Lands Day and in conjunction with the statewide Fall Sweep makes our volunteers feel that they are part of a much bigger picture,” said KIB President Scott Wilson. “While our primary goal is to pick up litter and keep it from reaching the waterway, the addition of educational and interactive tables will make this event much more than just a cleanup. We encourage Irving residents to join us at T.W. Richardson Grove, or for those who are participating remotely, we look forward to seeing their photos on social media.”