Kick back in lush greenery at Yaduvanshi farms

Gurugram, Feb’22: Yaduvanshi Farm and Resort is spread over 9 acres of lush green farmland, just 20 minutes from main Gurgaon. It’s a home to lots of plants and trees with beautiful lighting where you can get village vibes with rural village themed resort. Also cherish into rural activities like organic farming, compost farming and many other rural activities to indulge as in Camel cart ride, Tractor ride, Horse ride, Mud Bath, Tube well bath, Charkha, Chakki, Dairy & farming, Agricultural Activities, Bird Feeding, Mini Zoo, Animal feeding and many more. Patrons can enjoy the company of domestic animals like ducks, pigeon, rabbit, mouse, various dog breeds and camels too. For the curious and creative, there’s pottery and mehndi etc.

Yaduvanshi Farm and Resort has seven beautifully decorated cosy cottages with two swiss A.C. tents for overnight stay, a huge swimming pool, rain dance, mud bath, several dining areas and more than 60 fun filled activities and games.

For adrenaline junkies, Yaduvanshi Farm and Resort has longest Zipline in Delhi NCR along with Motor Gliding, Plank Bridge, Net Balance Walk, Net Traversing, Tyre Bridge, Woodblock walk, Mowgli walk, Tyre Net + Commando Net , Net Tunnel, Burma Bridge, Double Rope Bridge and Zig-Zag Rock climbing, Rappelling, 20 obstacles high and low rope course and several ground-based activities.

For the sports oriented, there’s cricket pitch, volleyball court, badminton court, table tennis. Enjoy fun filled games like Cricket, Volley Ball, Badminton, Lattoo, Kanche, Gulel, Dart Shooting, Gilli Danda, Pitthu, Kite flying, Tug of war, Airgun Shooting, Archery, Carrom, chess & many more.

With a very experienced team of chef, Yaduvanshi Farm and Resort serves mouth-watering North Indian, Chinese, Continental food, which is sure to put a big smile on all the foodies out there.

Yaduvanshi Farm and Resort caters to small family get-togethers, birthday celebrations, anniversary celebrations, corporate outings, pre-wedding functions and a whole host of customized packages to cater to a wide segment of travellers. There is also a Panchayat Bhawan Hall for events and gatherings.

With such a variety to explore and entertain, there is something for everybody to enjoy and appreciate. Within such a little period of time, Yaduvanshi Farm and Resort has risen up as quite possibly the most favoured village-themed resort with superb visitor feedback by guests on Google and TripAdvisor. Yaduvanshi Farm and Resort is sure to delight one and all.