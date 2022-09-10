Kickstarter deals launched ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Bengaluru, September 10, 2022: In the lead up to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India has launched ‘Kickstarter’ deals where customers can avail festive offers starting today from across categories across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen Appliances, TVs, Groceries, and more. Customers will also be eligible 10% Instant Discount* on SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit Cards.

The Kickstarter Deals went live on September 9 and will be live till September 25th. During this period, smartphone buyers can also enjoy the ‘Advantage – Just for Prime’ program which will allow them to enjoy the lowest interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using HDFC Bank & Bajaj Finserv Bank Cards as well as 6 months screen replacement through Acko. Customers can also save upto INR 20,000 on the screen replacement cost , with 6 months of free screen replacement.

As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India has introduced the Diamonds festive rewards program. While “Bonus Diamonds” have been credited to customers basis their past shopping on Amazon.in, they can continue to earn “Diamonds” by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay. Prime customers can earn twice the Diamonds compared to non-Prime customers for every purchase. During Kickstarter Deals phase, Prime customers also earn additional 500 Diamonds on eligible orders. These “Diamonds” can be redeemed for exciting cashbacks on shopping during the Great Indian Festival 2022, or to unlock games with a chance to win exciting sweepstakes. There are also several Amazon Pay partner offers that can be redeemed with Diamonds. Customers can visit the “Diamonds page” on Amazon.in Mobile-App to check their Diamonds balance, learn how to earn more Diamonds, and be sale ready for to redeem their Diamonds on exciting offers!”

Here are some of the top deals on Smartphones and Electronics on Amazon.in during the kick-starter offers phase:

Smartphones

OPPO A15s: Oppo A15s comes with sleek and smart design along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has color OS 7.2 based on android version 10 operating system with 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 octa core processor. Its 4230 mAH battery providing talk-time of 29 hours and standby time of 323 hours. You can buy this for INR. 9,990.

realme narzo 50i : It comes with the large display along with a screen ratio that reaches 88.7%, making it more immersive for games and movies. It has a massive 5000mAh battery that supports up to 43 days in standby. Whether gaming, calling or entertainment, realme narzo 50i is built to last. Its Super Power Saving Mode lets you go on even at 5% power. Its powerful Octa-core processor lets you Multi-task, play games and enjoy content seamlessly. Get this beast for INR. 6,999.

Redmi 10 Prime 2022 : The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 comes with 50MP High resolution primary camera with 8MP Ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP Macro camera lens. It consists of MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor with HyperEngine 2.0. Its dual mic provides you with accurate voice recording while on the go. You can buy this for INR. 10,499.

Tecno Spark 9: It comes with 11GB RAM with memory fusion along with 128GB ROM. Tecno Spark 9 has new and upgraded Android 12 that enhances your experience while making it safer and more effortless. It ensures that you take the best shot with its 13MP AI Dual rear camera with PDAF and F1.85 aperture that allows you to capture visually compelling pictures each time. You can get this for INR. 9,499.

Television

Hisense Bezelless Series A6H Smart LED Google TV: The Delight 4K series comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Bezel-less Floating Display Design, Blu Ray players, gaming console, Google TV, Watchlist, Google Assistant 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box. It also comes with 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty on product provided by Hisense from date of purchase. It is available for INR 29,999.

Mi Full HD Android LED TV 4C: This 43-inch Mi Full HD TV comes with a Full HD display LED Panel, 75+ Free Live Channels, Chromecast built-in, 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console and refresh rate of 60 Hertz. It also comes with 1-year comprehensive warranty on product and 1 year additional on Panel provided by the brand from the date of purchase. This product is eligible for replacement within 10 days of delivery in case of any product defects, damage or features not matching the description provided. It is available for INR 21,999.

Toshiba C350LP Smart 4K TV: It comes with 4K Ultra HD, Bezel-less Ultra Slim Display Design, 10 bit A+ Grade Panel, HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, Google TV with Watchlist. It comes with 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty on product provided by Toshiba from date of purchase. This product is eligible for replacement within 10 days of delivery in case of any product defects, damage or features not matching the description. It is available for INR 29,999.

Smartwatches

Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Plus Premium Retina AMOLED Smart Watch: Unlock the beast mode-With the Ignite Spectra Plus and stay motivated to keep moving and measure your exercise metrics as it comes with 28 distinct sports modes, Magical viewing experience, 650 nits peak brightness, built-in storage of 150+ songs. It also comes with AI Health machine which has an intelligent health tracking sensor that keeps a close watch on your vitals along with maintaining data logs for HR, BP & Sleep monitors. It is available for INR 5,499.

Crossbeats Ignite LYT Smart Watch: It comes with Best 1.69” IPS screen which provides an exceptional viewing experience in all light conditions. It helps in tracking your sleep, Multisport training feature which has 12 different modes for you to perfect the training sessions, theatre mode blocks out social disturbances. It also supports Da Fit/CB-Explore app which is designed to suit fitness and health needs. It is available for INR 1,899.

Headphones & Computer Accessories