Kid Coders arrived. Coding has become Child’s Play for these kids

Hackathon for Workable Solutions for problems in Villages and Communities surrounding TSWREIS Govt Schools held on Saturday and continued till late evening.

The code fest turned 29 Government Schools under TSWREIS and TTWREIS into Ideas ideas hubs

The India’s biggest Govt Schools Hackathon organised at 29 locations of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) attacked a participation of 5640 students.

The focus of the Hackathon was Village problems faced by farmers and problem confront communities around TSWREIS schools.

Siddhu, one of the participants at TSWREIS Itikyal Village , developed Smart Irrigation. He developed a device which ensures better irrigation with less water, least power usage, least water wastage and reduces human effort dramatically

Water is a precious commodity. Many farmers are committing suicide due to erratic monsoons. There is a severe shortage of rainfall. So available water resources have to used very effectively. My invention is a small step towards a great problem. Whenever Sensors places in the soil detect and register dryness, it pumps water automatically. On the reverse side, when detects sufficient moisture in the soil, it stops the supply of water, he explained. My device works based on IoT (Internet of Things, the 8th grader explained.

To solve rural unemployment a gram panchayat level job portal was created. It will ensure labour for farming jobs as well as all year round employment to labour.

The young ciders developed an App called “Plantix”, it is about Naa Panta(My Crop). With the help of the App, uneducated farmers too can just by taking the photo of the pest, the app will automatically read the photo, identify pest and prescribe remedial measures pictographically so that peasant can easily understand. It is a self help App. We are leveraging technology for the farmers benefit explained Vignesh and Yaswanth both 8th Class students.

Another boy Urukundu developed “Smart Spectacles” for the benefit of the visually challenged. The blind can go anywhere on their own without any support including the stick. The spectacles comprised a frame is fixed with ultrasonic sensor, controller arduous nano, buzzer and battery alerts person when encountered on object opposite to them. Thus they change their path and move safely, the young boy explained. It costed me just Rs 500/- to make it he shared.

Vignesh and C. Yashwanth have come out with a solution to stop overflow of water tanks in the rural setups and houses. They developed automatic devices which help avoid such overflows. Even the lights on the street in the farms switch on and off on their own, thus save money on energy for poor farmers.

Manikarthink of 7th standard developed “8 Army” , a phut hon based rural game which works with Internet. Dinesh, Varaorasad and Bharath developed Rock Paper Scissor; manikarhi, Rakesh and Parushram “Dice” and Prem, Vinod and Sunny “Linear Search”. All these are workable games. They demonstrated at the Hackathon for the information of their fellow contestants.

Kids have mastered coding and programming. Nearly 25% of the participants are proficient in writing 20 to 30 lines of coding. Most of the participants have learned 30 programs, which include: Reverse of Numbers; Palindrome; Fibonacci Series, Multiplication of any Table, Armstrong Numbers; Fractional Numbers etc.

Kids learnt coding as a fourth language along with Telugu, Hindi, English shared their Mission Code trainers Akhil and Arun. Coding is what makes it possible for us to create computer software, apps and websites. Your browser, your OS, the apps on your phone, Facebook, and this website – they’re all made with code, they explained.

We taught them analytical, problem identifying and solving skills and others they explained.

The new edition of Mega Hackathon, one of India’s biggest school Hackathon on Village problems and problems in communities surrounding them involved around 5000(five thousand) students from marginalized backgrounds and 60% of them comprised of girls. It was held simultaneously at 25 locations across Telangana

The locations include: Chilkoor, Ibrahimpatnam, Shamshabad, Mahendra Hills, Narsing, Hayatnagar, Medchal, Saroornagar, RK Puram, Chevella, Choutuppal, Manakondur, Chppadandi, Karimnagar(Alugunoor), Wardhannapet at Madikonda, Warangal West, Thrimalayapalem, Dhanvaigudem, Palvanch, Kondapur, Adilabad, Itikyala, Siddipet, Bhongir and Dharmaram.

India has many problems. Indian Villages have more problems. But, these problems are also opportunities for the young minds to come out with Workable solutions. More problems mean more opportunities to come out with solutions.

It was organized under the unique concept named “Mission Code” introduced in TSWREIS. Project Mission Code is an initiative to encourage both boys and girls learn software coding and leverage technology for problem solving. Thus students learn both learn to leverage technologies to solve day to problems and they will also develop analytical skills.

TSWREIS is found to Cater to Educational Needs of Marginalised Children. It teaches students differently.

The students of the TSWRIES schools are on a MISSION to DEVELOP VILLAGES, inspired and motivated by their Visionary Secretary Dr R. S. Praveen Kumar IPS and with the help of their knowledge and new computer programming they have learnt – from the MISSION CODE program through which these schools going kids are helping farmers and villages solve their problems.

Students toured surrounding communities and villages close to their respective schools to identify problems. Some of the problem identified include: Improving the means of livelihood; Increasing the Production and productivity; women education; falling kids into abandoned bore wells among many other. They worked on these problems and came out with solutions and implemented them.

The Hackathon was all about coming out with Workable Solutions to solve rural problems and problems in Villages and Communities surrounding TSWREIS schools. So that students learn practical and hands-on experience and help communities.

By teaching these boys and girls to code, we’re preparing them to enter the work force as well as preparing them to lead in future” shares Secure Space Pvt Ltd, which one of the program implementation partner of TSWREIS for Mission Code.

And sixty per cent of Coders who participated in the Hackathon were girls, 6th to 9th graders who are in the age group of 11 to 14 years.

It was organized by Secure Space, a city-based Startup engaged in Tech Content Development. It was organized in association with Sunitha Infovision Ltd, a Hyderabad based 18 year old company in EdTech Space and CST (Centinel Spark Technologies), a company involved in School Technology Training and Implementation.

The overall project has been assigned to these entities by Setwin which a Telangana Government Nodal Agency specializing in training and skill development Amon youth and students .

Society to Train and Educate People’s Participation in Development (STEP) is one of the implementing partners.

The Hackathon held from morning to evening.

Hackathons in schools especially in government schools is very rare involving marginalized communities

Programming and computational thinking skills are becoming ever more important in our society and day to a day career path.

TSWREIS which was started with a vision to build an outstanding government educational institution which provides high quality holistic and value based education to the marginalized children on par with the other advantaged children in the world. It has achieved many distinctions and made a real difference to the students from marginalized communities.

Rohit Yadhati and Sreekanth Neelam – Founders of– CST(Centinel Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd) conducted Seminars and trained over 40,000 students. They also mentored students in IoT—Internet of Things; Mobile App and Games Development in some reputed institutions like Oakridge, Glendale Academy, Army Schools, CGR, DPS, Meridian, Indus, Hitech and many such schools.

All the 5000 students at 29 different locations were given training in Coding for 100 hours spread over 75 days. Nearly 120 trainers and experts were drawn from the corporate world.

Because of the changing landscape of things, kids now love to code. Kids, particularly, the Government school kids of TSWREIS schools are going beyond their prescribed curriculum. Digital Technologies have become part of their DNA. They can code in HTML, Java Script and Sensors. At an age of 11 years, these kids are learning to code. They are speaking the such languages, even their parents don’t understand.

Computer programming which was once seen as a skill reserved for geeks and computer nerds is now is regarded as an essential ability for 21st students