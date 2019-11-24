Kids of Suchitra Academy present a spectacular extravaganza at their 9th Founder’s Day!

Hyderabad: The much awaited 9th Founder’s Day was celebrated today at the Suchitra Acadmey campus. Ms. PV Sindhu, BWF World Champion was the honourable Chief Guest. Ms. Sindhu’s august presence was indeed an honour and set the right tone for a spectacular evening, an outburst of vibrancy, talent and graceful performances. Mr Praveen Raju, the Chief Mentor of Suchitra Academy welcomed PV Sindhu. They say happiness comes in small packages. Well, our budding actors and dancers from Grades I-VI certainly proved the adage to be true.

The evening was reserved for a gala musical presentation of the famous fable ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ performed by the children of Grades I-III. The little kids enthralled the audience with their portrayal of Jack and how he vanquished the Giant. Peppy dances and adorable costumes kept the audience in “aaws and aahs”. This was followed by ‘Arabian Nights’ the musical, performed to a mesmerized audience by Grades IV-VI. Six famous stories were narrated by Scheherazade to the king in order to save herself from execution. The actors brought the stories to life with their efficient performances, enhanced by many Arabic flavoured dances and a lot of special effects. The audience was also treated to a shower of coordinated rhythm and soul lifting melody by the choir and the members of the school band.

The Chief Guest for the day, Ms P.V. Sindhu applauded the performances and congratulated the staff and the students for their efforts in presenting a programme par excellence. Speaking on the occasion MS Sindhu said, the performance of the kids reminds me of my school days and the activities I was involved in, but these kids seem to be natural with their talent. I have been doing my fitness training in the Suchitra Academy for the last two and half years. I am virtually here every day for workout whenever I am in town and I can call this as my second home. Both Pradeep Raju and Pravin Raju are always with me like my own family in my ups and downs, giving me the solace, support and encouragement, which always meant a lot to me. The infrastructure at Suchitra Academy, both academic and sports is world-class and that’s the reason it was rated as the Number 1 school by the ‘Education World’ from amongst over 1000 odd schools across the globe. The way they are constantly improving the amenities, they will remain number 1 for a long time to come. The ambience and faculty at this school gives the children the necessary impetus to excel and I hear lot of them doing very well and gaining accolades within India and abroad, gaining scholarships for Institutions abroad.

The Annual School Report read by the Director- Principal, Mrs. Renu Shorey, brought to the fore, the achievements of the students and presented her vision for the progress of the school. The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the Vice Principal, Mrs. Deepa Kapoor.