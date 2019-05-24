KidZania celebrates 3rd anniversary with Family Bonds’ Activities!

It’s the time for vacation, family outings, fun and madness! KidZania Delhi NCR is celebrating 3rd anniversary and has planned exciting activities for families to make vacation time a family-cation time with all the more thrilling, entertaining and edutaining activities at their global indoor theme park.

This Summer, family bonding will have an all new definition at KidZania at Noida! Come on over and enjoy special activities crafted to bring your family closer than ever with Family Bonds’ activies.

The cool entertaining & educating activities that both kids & adults can enjoy at KidZania with Family Bonds are:

100+ Role-playing professions for kids : Inspired by real-life jobs, which seek to involve children in the replication of each environment so that they develop their skills and values through learning experiences.

Adults can work as Interns in select role-playing activities: KidZania is a place for kids for sure, but they invite adults also to participate with their kids in select role-plays.

Virtual Reality Arena (VR games) : A computer-generated scenario that simulates experience through senses and perception.

Caricature Corner – Get yourself an artistic caricature and take home memories

Nail Art – Let your hands shine with creative nail art

Zumba – Sway to the music and let loose with Zumba

Hair braiding, musical chair, Tambola, Backflips, Scoop it up and many more interesting activities

When: 20th May to 7th July 2019 | Open all days 10 AM to 9 PM.

Where: KidZania Delhi NCR, Noida, Near The GIP Mall