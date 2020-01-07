KidZania organizes World Fair to celebrate the world culture

KidZania, the global edutainment theme park, has organized a special World Fair to celebrate the beginning of 2020. The World fair will be on till 15th January 2020. KidZania consciously promotes multi cultures and invites one and all to come, participate and experience the beauty and brilliance of the variety of cultures across the world and feel one with the World. KidZania also enhances the sports spirit of the nation by partnering up with Decathlon to celebrate ‘Sports for all’.

The world fair includes Brazil from the West, Egypt from the Center and Japan from the Eastern part of the World. The World Culture of KidZania will have live performances of rhythmic Samba from Brazil, electrifying Egyptian Wing Dance and Legendary Dragon Dance from Japan. Apart from this there will be games starting from Go Sumo – a Japanese style of wrestling, Football Dribbles, Trampoline, Mummification (A time-bound wrap-around game for kids to learn mummification the Egyptian way).The world fair at KidZania has a list of art and craft activities Macaw Parrot Origami Art, Egyptian Ornament Jewelry Craft, Japanese Hand Fan Craft, Candy Chopstick Challenge. The food cuisine would be from the different parts of the world.

Mandar Natekar, Chief Business Officer at KidZania India, said, It is important for us to sensitize children to different cultures and we felt the best way to educate them was to make them experience these different cultures first –hand. KidZania believes in a holistic and wholesome development of an individual. This World fair is organized to give them a fair idea of the diversity which exists around us”