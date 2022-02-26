Kiehl’s India Celebrates Sustainability and Skincare at Its Jio Drive Store

Mumbai February 26th, 2022: Kiehl’s India celebrated its first sustainable store in the country surrounded by glitz and glamour. The Jio World Drive store is a one of its kind store of the future concept along with Made Better Formulas.

This event was the perfect mix of fashion and skincare, wherein the attendees enjoyed a contactless consultation with Kiehl’s Healthy Skin Assessment Tool. In a dynamic world filled with technological advancement, this tool has been selected by educational experts at Kiehl’s to provide an assessment of the two attributes of healthy skin; the strength of the skin barrier and the hydration of the skin epidermis.

This event was graced by the presence of guests Tanvi Thakker, Sunayana Fozdar, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Mitaali Nag, Sheetal Maulik, Riya Kishanchandani, Imraan Lightwala, amongst others.

On the occasion, Ms Shikhee Agrawal, AVP, Kiehl’s India said, “We are elated to celebrate a milestone with the first sustainable store in the heart of the city. This store is one of its kind and an event like this would surely give it the boost that it requires. As brand Kiehl’s is looking forward to strengthening the market share of the brand’s presence in the Indian market. ”

This is the first Kiehl’s store in India that is made with sustainable architecture. Kiehl’s FUTURE MADE BETTER program aims to curb the global environmental crisis on plastic and propagates sustainable beauty and environmentally-conscious practices. To ensure betterment in the community, Kiehl’s has taken several steps. Firstly, each product from Kiehl’s has one key ingredient that has been sourced sustainably, and the list of these ingredients keeps growing with time. Secondly, all of the natural ingredients are sourced directly from farmers and hence enable the communities to thrive. Thirdly, Kiehl’s Recycle and Be Rewarded Program means that the company and its consumers are very mindful of the environment and play a very active role in determining its future.

The store has all safety protocols in place and also offers free home delivery to customers. They can now shop from a sustainable first store from the comfort of their own home by calling on this number – ‎+912235115920 and also book a virtual consultation on www.kiehls.in