Kiehl’s Introduces Mini Skincare Essentials

Frequent travel always sounds super glam but the one thing it can take a toll on is your skincare routine. With constant business meetings around the globe, you often end up living out of your suitcase which makes it challenging to keep up with your skincare and grooming routine. In fact, the dehydrating atmosphere of flights means it’s even more important to at least have a good moisturizer in hand and fortunately Kiehl’s, offers travel-sized versions of their most popular products. From travel-sized face oils and toners to creams and serums, Kiehl’s has rounded up the best skincare products for travellers, and really anyone who would like to keep their face looking fresh while they are on the go.

An absolute journey essential is a facial cleanser; Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser is a specially formulated foaming cleanser that helps remove dirt and debris without over- drying or stripping the skin. Formulated with Squalane, Apricot Kernel Oil, Vitamin E and Avocado Oil, their gentle face wash is suitable for all skin types. As an alternative one can also opt for the cucumber cleanser.

A mandate for healthy skin is to follow a proper routine and using a toner is a part of it. Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal Toner utilizes unique ingredients like calendula flower petals and great burdock root extract to create a gentle cleansing and soothing alcohol-free facial toner. Alternatively, one can also resort to Kiehl’s Herbal Micellar Water infused with thyme essential oil and lemon balm, the floral water is highly efficacious and benefits the skin with 24-hour hydration.

Another bestseller available as a mini is the Midnight Recovery Concentrate – a rich and luxurious facial oil designed to be worn at night. Its goals are to enhance your skin’s natural nightly recovery process, restore skin tone and radiance by morning.

Additionally, once in a while, we must treat our skin with a masque and Kiehl’s has allowed us to carry multiple masks in mini sizes so that we can use them according to our skin’s needs and moods. Refine your skin with the Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque, invigorate and brighten fatigued; dull skin with the Turmeric and Cranberry Seed Masque or Reduce signs of distress with the Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque.