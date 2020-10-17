Kiko Milano Announces Its First Store In Lucknow

KIKO MILANO, the Italian professional cosmetics brand is all set to enter Lucknow. Kiko Milano opened its first standalone store in Phoenix Palassio Mall, Lucknow. The new outlet offers brand’s latest collections such as Unexpected Paradise, Lost in Amalfi collection & more, alongside the other most sought-after cosmetic product lines.

Besides this wide array of products, the brand also offers professional services like products & make-up consultation. Spread over 360 sq ft (approx.), KIKO MILANO store in LUCKNOW vows to be a unique shopping experience for all cosmetics aficionados.

Ecstatic with the expansion, Mr. Abhishek Bhattacharya, Country Director, KIKO Milano India said, “Today, we feel exceedingly elated with the launch of our new standalone store in Lucknow city. It’s our extreme pleasure to be a part of Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow.

It’s been a proud moment for us that we are already driving beauty sector all over the country, and we are sure that this energy and enthusiasm will pass on to our customers as well, it is our constant endeavour to offer the best-in-class experience to all our valued customers.

“Over the past few years, we as a team have worked with relentless passion and dedication to bring this vision to life. We are constantly looking at innovative beauty solutions to offer customers. Kiko has always featured the collection which offers a unique formula of makeup products that are long-lasting and ultra-glam, and that cares for your skin.

It’s utmost important for us that the collection is versatile enough to cater to different skin tones, ages & emotions. The continuous excitement around KIKO Milano’s products, limited-edition collections & the extensive choices it has to offer, all contribute to the rapid growth of KIKO Milano in India.” he added.

The brand, which is known for its natural approach to makeup & emphasis on skincare products, has significantly expanded its reach. KIKO Milano is a one-stop destination for all, as it caters to both professional and personal beauty needs with its vast collections and numerous colour palettes.

It is not only the perfect destination of vibrant makeup products- lipsticks, foundations, eyeliners, eye shadows& so on but also retails some of the most refreshing ranges in skincare and accessories.

Store Address: Phoenix Palassio Mall, Ground Floor, Amar Shaheed Path, Sector 7, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 226010

Store timings: 11 am Onwards