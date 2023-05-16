Introducing Kiko Milano’s exclusive range of mascara and eyeliners, designed to accentuate and enhance your natural beauty. Our products are made with high-quality ingredients and formulated to last all day. Whether you’re going for a bold and dramatic look or a subtle and natural one, our range has something for everyone.

Kiko Milano Standout Volume Buildable Mascara

Buildable volume-enhancing effect mascara, from natural to intense.The 3D elastomer brush combes through the lashes neatly and gives them a panoramic volume-enhancing effect, with dual action: the concave area applies the mascara by enveloping the lashes, and the convex area combs and defines them.Available in one intense black shade.

Kiko Milano Volumeyes + Mascara

Volume-enhancing active mascara.Ideal for: incredibly thicker lashes, day after day!It&rsquos special because:- the innovative formula is enhanced with K2 Prolash Complex, a complex of active ingredients with clinically-tested efficacy for astonishing results- the conical applicator with hollow fibers, designed especially for KIKO MILANO, ensures even distribution that reaches even the smallest of lashes in the corners of the eye- the creamy, flexible texture works in combination with the brush to envelop and emphasize the lashes with a black shiny finish, ensuring intense volume and extreme curl.

Kiko Milano Smart Color Mascara

Panoramic volume-effect colored mascara. Thanks to its creamy yet light texture, it is easy to apply to even the shortest lashes and releases an intense, highly-pigmented color. It can be used on its own or as a top coat over black mascara, to give the eyes a touch of colour. Triangular-shaped fiber brush. The great performance of this brush in terms of volume, length, and definition is guaranteed by the perfect combination of the thickness, density, and length of the bristles.

Kiko Milano Lashes waterproof mascara

Volume-enhancing mascara, in an exclusive water-resistant formula.Ideal for: instantly open eyes enhanced by an extraordinary, magnetic, smudge-proof look special because:- the unique spiral applicator works in combination with the fluid, ultra-gliding texture to coat each individual lash- the special waterproof formula adds volume and definition, for a flawless finish that lasts. It ensures professional results and extremely easy application.

Kiko Milano Lasting Gel Eyeliner

Long-lasting gel eyeliner with exceptional intensity.A technically-advanced product to use with the appropriate eyeliner brushes. The creamy formula is smooth-gliding and long-lasting, giving lines of pure, shiny, and intensely pigmented color. The line is even and dries seconds after application, adhering to the skin without smudging or crumbling. Available in black.

Kiko Milano Intense Color Long Lasting Eyeliner

An intense, long-wearing outer eye pencil that glides on smoothly. The pencil delivers an astounding performance with a melting texture that resembles a liquid eyeliner. The special, water-resistant formula stays on for up to 10 hours* and is blendable immediately after application. The texture melts on contact with the eyelid for a bright and intense line. The colors adhere quickly and evenly and give depth to the eyes. The convenient applicator sponge, located at the base of the pencil, makes blending easy.

Kiko Milano Lasting Precision Automatic Eyeliner

Automatic eye pencil for the waterline and lash line that delivers a precise, even, and long-lasting stroke. The deep color is revealed instantly. The soft texture glides on and may be blended using the pencil&rsquos built-in applicator. The modern, unique packaging features the KK monogram embossed on the top, an applicator, and a soft ergonomic grip section, which allows for quick and easy application. The pencil&rsquos color is easily detected thanks to the color-coordinated cap and a band around the pencil.