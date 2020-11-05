KIKO TV launches festive wonders for its users – launches “Deal of the Day” Discount and live-stream shopping for its users

KIKO TV, India’s first AI-based short video E-Commerce & Entertainment platform has launched new features on the app as part of their festive offering to its users. The app, which was launched a few months ago, amidst the pandemic has been receiving a great response and is constantly coming up new features.

“Deal of Day” Discount feature will allow registered users of the app to have access to 100s of deals up till Diwali. Currently, KIKO TV has signed up more than 50 merchants on the app. Products that have been added include electronics, household use products, personal care as well as health and beauty products. Limited products are available at up to 90% off their retail price in lightning deals. Additionally, users can use the in-app currency “coins” to get an even higher discount on selected products.

The live-streaming feature allows users of KIKO TV to have live interaction within the app with the vendors across India. This live service allows sellers to push their live feeds across all social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. The platform has more than 50 sellers on board, offering a wide variety of products. Kick-starting the festive season, early, KIKO TV is all set to bring in amazing discounts from vendors on the products which are in high demand.

Speaking on the festive features, Neeta Chawla, CSO at KIKO TV said, “The initial response to our new features which we launched a few weeks back has been exhilarating, and with the festive season settling in, we realised that it is time again to provide users what they ask for. This year has been challenging for all, and with these discounts, we look forward to bringing in some cheer and optimism for our users. We hope our users will make use of the deals available and shop their hearts out.”

“Also, with short format apps, now being the go-to place for quick entertainment, these new features ensure app stickiness and user loyalty. We are planning to launch some more features in the coming month, to increase our offerings,” she further added.

Last month, KIKO TV has launched in-app shopping while browsing the videos and in-app games for users to earn more loyalty points. The start-up is consciously putting in efforts to provide the best when it comes to Social Commerce. KIKO TV is available on both Android and iOS and the app has crossed 120k downloads since its launch, with a weekly increase in the active users by 20%.

Link to the app:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.toch.kikotv

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1525863782