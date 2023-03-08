Killer unveils stylish new collection ‘Killer NXT’ in Hotel Vivanta, New Delhi

New Delhi, 8th March, 2023: The lifestyle apparel and legacy brand Killer from the house of Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), kicked off their AW23 trade show in style and full glory in Hotel Vivanta, New Delhi from the 24th Feb to 28 Feb 2023.

Killer presented its entire range of AW23 collections across all categories, but the show stealer was the introduction of its next generation of products “Killer NXT”. The collection is a preview of things to come and it’s a quantum leap in the evolution of the brand. Killer has always adopted customer preferences at an early stage and with the new evolving GenZ and their personalized taste for body shapes and abilities, drove us to launch “Killer NXT”.

“Killer NXT” has been designed for Ultra Comfort while keeping the Style Quotient extremely high.

“Killer NXT” celebrates freedom and expression of GenZ, who believe in clothes with an identity to stand out in a crowd. The collection has a playful and bold streetwear look in an oversized fit, which are mainly its key feature drivers that will help capture national and international markets.

For over 3 decades Killer has kept up pace with fashion trends every step of the way, and the brand recognizes the rapidly evolving preferences of GEN Z, who are seeking comfort clothing with lots of Sports Influences & oodles of Street Attitude. The collection is an absolute Head Turner, with statement prints in stunning colors and coordinates in bright & bold solids.

Mr. Hemant Jain, Joint Managing Director (KKCL) proudly says “Watch out for the new ‘Ava-tar of Killer’ with the introduction of “Killer NXT” in AW23 business meet, as we would be all set to sweep the market”.

Mr. Yash Jain – Vice President (Product – Killer) and the next generation of the promotor’s family adds “As our Family hands over the baton to us, we are striving to take Killer to the Next level of fashion and nothing better than the introduction of Killer – NXT”

Look out for NXT, while killer leaps to its NEXT generation of innovation…….

A 5 days’ business meet had the presence Mr. Hemant Jain – Joint Managing Director (KKCL), Mr. Jay Jain – Vice President (Product – Killer), Mr. Yash Jain – Vice President (Product – Killer), Mr. Lakhbir Singh – Brand Head (Killer), Mr. Dhyanesh Kumsar – Retail Head (K-Lounge), Mr. Sanjeev Wadhwani – Consultant (Killer) and Mr. Jason Cardozo – Head of Marketing (Killer) along with other company delegates. The event witnessed 40+ Distributors, 240+ Franchisees and 700+ Retailers flocking the trade show, as the business partners were in for a surprise with the launch of their new collection “Killer NXT”.