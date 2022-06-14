Kinaxis and Blume Global to Empower Better Responses to Supply Chain Transportation Disruptions

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, and Blume Global, the only multimodal supply chain orchestration platform uniting end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution, today announced a partnership that will connect Blume Global’s logistics visibility and transportation management system (TMS) with the Kinaxis RapidResponse® concurrent planning platform. The result will be better alignment between supply chain planning and execution, enabling companies to quickly remedy, or even avoid, freight transportation disruptions.

Freight transportation disruptions are now one of the most common, and most costly, forms of supply chain interruption. Organizations need new levels of supply chain agility across planning and execution to understand the business-wide impact of a shipment delay and be able to act in time to mitigate the risks to cost and customer service. By combining Kinaxis’ unique concurrent planning technique with Blume Global’s TMS shipment data, companies will be able to dynamically generate new plans to quickly get shipments back on track and ultimately have improved supply chain resiliency.

“For nearly three years, the supply chain industry has been defined by uncertainty. That is likely to continue. While major disruptions used to occur every few years, we are now facing significant events annually – or even more frequently,” according to Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. “Our partnership with Kinaxis will give customers around the world access to robust, innovative logistics planning and execution solutions so they can create agile processes that adapt quickly to even the most challenging circumstances.”

As part of the new combined offering, Blume Global will synchronize core TMS shipment data to RapidResponse, providing real-time exception-based alerts that ensure customers focus on business-critical shipments and updated ETAs for shipments that exceed defined tolerance levels. From there, customers will be able to generate and execute alternate shipment plans with a full understanding of how the alternate plan will impact key performance measures.

“The intersection point between supply chain planning and execution has never been more critical. When a disruption happens, it’s not enough just to be able to create a new plan quickly. Companies must be able to execute quickly as well,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “Our new offering with Blume Global helps companies do just that by delivering concurrent planning and execution, providing a new level of supply chain agility.”

Blume Global joins the growing Kinaxis ecosystem of Solution Extension partners. These partners increase the value customers gain from Rapid Response by delivering digital inputs and developing domain-specific applications that leverage the power of concurrent planning and extend the capabilities of the widely-trusted planning platform.