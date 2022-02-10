Kinley makes a come-back on screen, launches campaign ‘Boond Boond Mein Vishwas’ with MS Dhoni

New Delhi, February 2022: Kinley, Coca-Cola India’s trusted packaged drinking water brand, has unveiled its ‘Boond Boond Mein Vishwas’ campaign featuring Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The brand truly believes in the value of trust and purity and has stood the test of time in India by being one of the most loved brands by consumers for decades. It is one of the strongest products in Coca-Cola India’s local portfolio.

With this new campaign, Kinley aims to instill a feeling of ‘trust’ amongst its audiences and spread the message of “A little trust goes a long way”. The TVC showcases MS Dhoni’s arduous professional journey and gleams light on all those who instilled their confidence in him and unconditionally supported him through his journey. Dhoni, himself is a testimony of trust for Indian cricket fans for over 15 years. Kinley is manufactured by a combination of meticulous scientific research with the latest technology to provide quality and purity in every drop to its customers.

Commenting on the new campaign Karthik Subramanian, Director, Marketing, Hydration Coffee and Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Trust has and will remain an everlasting human value. Kinley seeks to emphasize the beauty and power of this emotion and how it is central to the progress we all make in our own life. Place your trust in someone and watch them soar to new heights. This value has been the foundation of the Kinley brand for over two decades through our product and actions, and this piece of communication reiterates the commitment of Kinley and The Coca-Cola Company to upholding this value.”

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian national cricket team and star of the new Kinley campaign, said, “Kinley is a brand symbolic of trust. For decades, it has refreshed its consumers with the most trusted water in India. I am honored to be a part of the brand’s new campaign, which I hope will strike a chord with the audiences and touch their hearts for its purity and integrity.”

Describing the journey of the campaign, Sainath Sarban, Partner – Simple Studios said “We knew we had to find a POV that would seamlessly align Kinley’s brand attribute of ‘Trust’ with M.S. Dhoni’s trustworthy personality. We chose a humble and honest approach with M.S. Dhoni acknowledging that he is indeed ‘a product of constant trust’. We worked towards translating this thought into an inspiring cinematic creative piece and feel we have succeeded in finding the perfect balance between Kinley- the brand and MS Dhoni-the celebrity.”

Kinley continues to stand by its promise of providing the finest quality hydration to its consumers. The water goes through a rigorous and intensive process of purification before it reaches its consumers. This purification process involves ten exhaustive steps to meet the most stringent quality standards.

The new campaign by the brand will be seen going on-air across prominent electronic channels in India, complemented by digital promotion efforts.