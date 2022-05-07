Kiran Nadar Museum of Art celebrates World Migratory Bird Day with a craft workshop on 3D bird making

13th May- Saket, KNMA

14th May – Noida, KNMA

New Delhi, May 2022: The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art will be celebrating World Migratory Bird Day by hosting a talking on birds and their habits & habitats.

Aiming to connect children and adults alike with these beautiful creatures through this specially put-together workshop on 3D bird-making craft.

At the museum, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are a top priority and sharing knowledge and raising awareness is a key part of KNMA’s outreach programs.

The workshop is open to all, but seats are limited, and registration is required.

About The Facilitator:

Niharika Rajput is a Delhi-based, Wildlife Artist and National Geographic Explorer. She specializes in building handcrafted, intricate paper sculptures of birds and animals. Living in the Anthropocene age, she aims to restore, protect, and conserve all endangered wildlife through art. Along with her art practice, her ongoing projects likewise deal with the subject of Bird Conservation in India and worldwide

Workshop Schedule:

13th May – KNMA Saket 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket, New Delhi

14th May – KNMA Noida Plot No. 3 A, Sector 126, Noida, U.P

Time- 2:30 – 5:30pm

Age Group- 10 + Years

Limited seats available. REGISTRATION CLOSES ON 12th MAY!