Kirana King announces Mega Draw winners of “Iss Diwali Kaun Banega King” – Consumer Lucky Draw Contest

Manish Mittal, a smart consumer and winner of Kirana King’s “Iss Diwali Kaun Banega King” contest, brims with joy and a sense of King-like feeling.

Manish Mittal won TVS Scooty – first prize while Satish Sharma and Ashish Dave shared second and third prize, a Fully automatic washing machine and 40” Smart LED TV respectively at Mega Draw on Kirana King – RJ14 101 – Super Store – VT Road, Mansarovar, Jaipur.

In continuation with Diwali shopping offerings across its retail network stores, Grocery Retail aggregator ‘Kirana King’ announced Mega Draw winners of its festive contest “Iss Diwali Kaun Banega King” on 3rd November 2019 at its flagship Super Store located at VT Road, Mansarovar. The Mega Draw winners were publically selected in presence of the senior leadership team of Kirana King.

The nine-day festive contest commenced on October 19th and culminated on the D-Day i.e. Diwali eve. Mini Draw winners were selected and announced between 30 Oct – 1 Nov across 100+ Kirana King Network Stores, and individually, the participating network stores distributed rewards to their respective store specific winning consumers, thus making it the contest a city-wide mammoth consumer engagement and community initiative. Thousands of consumers participated in Diwali Festive contest through its city-wide vast hyperlocal network of 100+ Kirana King Network Stores.

Congratulating the winners on contest’s conclusion, Mr. Anup Kumar Khandelwal, Founder & CEO – Kirana King, said, “I offer my heartiest congratulations to all the lucky consumers who participated in the contest. We are delighted to give consumers what they truly deserve i.e. ease and convenience of grocery shopping in the neighbourhood. Kirana King is enabling and empowering the traditional offline Kirana shops to make them more sustainable and competitive.”

To maximize consumer engagement and awareness at the grass root level and deliver last-mile smiles, Kirana King launched a strong FM radio awareness campaign, interacting one-on-one with the showrunners i.e. store owners and consumers. FM RJs peddled across Kirana King Network Stores to express the Kirana King Store owners’ festive delight through their channels.

Post-Diwali analysis reveals respectable growth in the retail and FMCG industry. Offers, discounts and strong consumer engagement contest such as ‘Kirana King’s Kaun Banega King’ etc., pumped up the retail business sentiment. According to IBEF, retail’s total consumption expenditure is expected to reach nearly INR 256 thousand crores by 2020 from INR 129 thousand crores in 2017. One can witness visible differences in the shopping pattern of consumers across income segments. Organised grocery retail by Kirana King has made headway in the masses.