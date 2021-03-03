Kirana King bags the most coveted ‘Retail Start-up Award’ for the year 2021

Jaipur: Kirana King, India’s first revolutionary Grocery Retail brand, has bagged the prestigious award in the third edition of the Retailers Association of India (RAI) 2021. The Grand Jury at the Retailers Association of India (RAI) adjudged Kirana King as a recipient of the most coveted “Retail Start-up Award” for the year 2021. Out of a large width of applicants, 7 retail start-ups made their way to the Grand Jury panel for the prestigious Retail Start Up Award. Kirana King was elected and announced as one of the recipient of the award in a virtual ceremony in presence of the esteemed members, attendees and the jury under the aegis of RAI-RLS 2021 conclave.

Kirana King has been awarded with this recognition in Indian Retail Startup space for its pioneering contribution to the Retail Ecosystem through its ‘Retail as a Service’ (RaaS) business model. Kirana King has transformed 300+ Kiranawallas as Kirana King – India Ki Nayi Dukaan. However, it is remarkable to note that Kirana King has, by far got, the largest retail network penetration in one single city.

Mr. Anup Kumar, Founder & CEO – Kirana King, was ecstatic over this recognition. He further said, “It is a matter of immense pride that Retailers Association of India (RAI), the apex body for Retail in India has recognized the impactful efforts of Kirana King towards Empowerment of the Grocery Retail Ecosystem in India and adjudged us one of the most coveted Retail Start-Up for the year 2021.’

To celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, and to acknowledge retailers’ continuous efforts by hailing their contributions Retailers Association of India (RAI) is the unified voice of retailers in India, instituted a ceremony to identify and recognize the indomitable spirit that drives entrepreneurs to wake their dreams into realities and ideas into a viable business.

Retailers Association of India (RAI) is a not-for-profit organisation. RAI is an elite lead trade association that strongly advocates retailing in India and works with all levels of government and stakeholders. Its charter is to support employment growth and career opportunities in retail, to promote and sustain retail investments in communities from coast-to-coast, and to enhance consumer choice and industry competitiveness.

Mr. Anup Kumar extends heartiest compliments to the entire team of RAI who have relentlessly and tirelessly worked towards making the RAI-RLS 2021 a grand success. The support of the entire team at RAI has been highly encouraging throughout and beyond. He further expressed his gratitude to the 300+ standalone Kirana Retailers and various other stakeholders & strategic partners who have entrusted their faith in Kirana King and have embraced this pioneering initiative of “Kirana King – India Ki Nayi Dukaan”.

He also thanked the magnificent Jury, who have righteously understood, recognized & elected Kirana King, for the cited award, for heralding the “Kirana Revolution” in India.” He further said, “This meritorious award is dedicated to each Kirana King Franchise Store Owner who has believed in the vision of Kirana King.”