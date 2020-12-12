Kirana King Felicitates Retail Employees Celebrates Retail Employees’ Day (RED) 2020

Jaipur 12th December 2020: While the year 2020, on account of the pandemic, has been extremely challenging for everyone, the grocery retail staff who have been untiringly serving across all occasions & festivals, must not be forgotten for their grit and determination especially during these challenging times. They are the ones who have made a constant effort of making the whole grocery retail eco-system work seamlessly with selfless efforts of working relentlessly to stand and serve groceries at the stores and even at the doorsteps of the consumers. The retail employees have emerged as Corona Warriors whilst fighting the worst pandemic as frontline workers putting their as well as their families’ lives at risk to keep consumers’ essential needs & requirements fulfilled.

As a part of the retail community, Kirana King has felicitated, honoured & applauded the remarkable contributions of the ‘True Warriors’ this Retail Employees Day (RED) on 12th December 2020 under the aegis of a small event at its state of the art Distribution Center in Jaipur.

Mr. Anup Kumar, Founder & CEO of Kirana King, “The hard work and dedication of Retail Employees should set an example for everybody, for they never hesitated to work or to serve even in the most critical times of the pandemic. As the backbone of the organized retail ecosystem, these retail workers kept working selflessly amidst the Corona Virus outbreak and beyond. In this daring battle of humanity, our retail employees were the one’s lion-hearted. All the employees who always stood at the forefront need to be saluted and applauded for their selfless services.”

Mr. Anup Kumar, Founder & CEO of Kirana King, has expressed gratitude to all the employees and shared a message by saying, “We are humbled by the contributions of our network store workers, who go to work and risk their lives to serve humanity. Their courage of interacting with consumers and their relentless contribution during this pandemic is really exemplary. In spite of the challenges and threats posed to their own lives during this pandemic, retail employees overcame their inbound insecurities and worked on their survival instincts for serving humanity.’’

Retail Employees Day is just not a normal day as retail is not just a job but maintaining the relationship and the day should be as mammoth as any other festive day for retailers. It’s a day to celebrate the hard work, commitment and passion that retail employees exude to give the consumers a delightful shopping experience. This year the Day’s celebration is going to be special for Kirana King as they are India’s first revolutionary ‘Retail as a Service (RaaS) based Grocery Business Model’ with more than 200+ network stores, and growing, across Jaipur.

Mr. Anup further commented, ‘‘We are proud of our achievements and we as an organisation are poised for the coming opportunities in the newly evolved ecosystem during the pandemic. While we are expanding our network we are equally aware of how the world is evolving so quickly. We are looking forward to positioning our unique RaaS based Grocery Retail Business Model as a pivot to the Grocery Retail Business.”

Kirana King has also made the right investments for they have developed a robust technology stack and a skill development programme for Kirana King Store Owners and others who have opted to be a part of this revolutionary journey with Kirana King – India Ki Nayi Dukaan. Under this programme, Kirana King Store Owners and other front-end staff are trained & empowered on various aspects of retail store management, Consumer behaviour, visual merchandising, supply chain management, shelving & much more. Imparting technology skill is the cornerstone of their training module.

About Kirana King:

Established in 2017, with a deep-rooted and farsighted idea of empowering the Indian traditional grocery market, Kirana King has set India’s first revolutionary ‘Retail as a Service (RaaS) Business Model’. This model enables Traditional Kirana Store owners to become a part of the grocery retail expansion while retaining the ownership of their stores. On the other side the model also enables consumers to avail ‘organised shopping experience’ at their neighbouring known Kirana stores.

Kirana King is a strong network of 200+ Kirana Stores in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Through this association, the Store owners are able to make an identity for themselves and also an infrastructure is created for them in the first stage; this also gives them a newfound respect in the society. In the next stage based on their confidence in the model, activities related to supply chain management and promoting and marketing their stores are taken up among consumers residing nearby to their stores to generate demand.