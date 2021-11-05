Kirana King – Offers Beshumaar, BachatBemisaalConsumer Shopping Campaign Live Till 6th November

Kirana King has launched its marquee festival shopping campaign, “Offers Beshumaar, BachatBemisaal”. This festival campaign is live across Kirana King Stores for consumers till 6th November. Consumerscan avail special valueoffers on over 50+ FMCG Brands spread across a wide spectrum of product categories. Kirana King Stores also extend Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) shopping option to the consumers. However, BNPL facility is subject to terms and conditions of the respective fintechservice provider.

Kirana King is an aggregation platform for the empowerment and sustainability of standalone kirana shops. Kirana King is India’s fastest growing grocery retail network and currently has 300+ Kirana KingStores across the city.

Speaking around the festive sentiment, Mr. Anup K Kumar, Founder & CEO of Kirana Kingstated, “This festive season has eruptedbrilliantly after a long gap due to the pandemic. We are very excited around this occasion and we have already launched the season-2 of our marquee festival shopping campaign – “Offers Beshumaar, BachatBemisaal”, which is live across our 300+ Kirana King Stores. The prime objective of this campaign is to offer neighbourhood shopping convenience and organised shopping experiencecoupled with differential value shopping product offers at the retail store level.”

Mr. Anup K Kumar further added, Kirana King is anoutreach& activationplatform for FMCG product manufacturers. With a multitude of products being churned out by manufacturers, getting the desired traction is very vital for products to emerge as a brand and generate brand recall by consumers. Range selling is another nightmare for FMCG product manufacturer teams nowadays. Kirana King’s Retail-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform is a panacea for all the challenges a FMCG product manufacturer faces from Width to Depth and everything in between.

Kirana King Stores are enabled with all types of Debit / Credit Card, UPI QR and Digital Payment Solutions for enhanced convenience of the consumers. Unlike large format retail chains, the neighbourhood Kirana King Stores have more attractive offers, deals and discounts for the consumers. Consumer product brands like as Sanjivani Tea, SMC Masale, Samasta Foods, Vedic Shimmer, Zero Dirt, ManwarPapad, NutroKing, Cremica, Down to Earth Organic, Hindustan Salt and many moreare having high value proposition for the consumers at Kirana King Stores, this festival season.