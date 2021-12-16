Kirloskar Brothers Limited launches mini range pumps AARNA

Uttar Pradesh, 16 December 2021: Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), one of the global market leaders in fluid management solutions and services has launched AARNA a new mini range pump in an event held at the Kaniyur manufacturing plant.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Rama Kirloskar, Joint Managing Director, KBL said, “Kirloskar has always been on the forefront for using its cutting-edge technology for manufacturing high-end pumps. As part of another progressive step, we have launched AARNA, a highly efficient pump for domestic use. It has the most advanced design and is compact and lightweight with enhanced safety features.”

Ms. Kirloskar also informed that AARNA pumps have been built to stand the test of time, thus ensuring the buyer of its long-lasting dependable operation. AARNA mini pump is available in 0.5 hp and 1.0 hp variants.

The newly launched mini range pump from KBL offers an array of features like superior quality and higher resistance against corrosion. It has Cathodic Electro Deposition (CED) coating and provides five times more protection over conventional painting, resulting in longer life. The advanced electrical design and wide voltage range operability offer protection against voltage fluctuations from 180-260 volts thereby reducing chances of motor burning.

The mini pump has a Thermal Overload Protector (TOP) for protecting the motor from overloading and preventing it from burning and its advanced electrical design will help to give more output with lesser electricity consumption.

AARNA mini pumps are available in two variants and are designed to ensure higher efficiency at an optimum cost. These pumps are suited for water supply to overhead tanks in bungalows, gardens, and fountains. It can also be used to feed water to RO plants, domestic water supply, construction sites, car-washing, and lawn sprinklers.

About Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL): KBL was established as Kirloskar Brothers in 1888, from which various group companies emerged later. Kirloskar Brothers Limited was incorporated as a limited liability company on January 15, 1920. A global conglomerate, it provides complete fluid management solutions for large infrastructure projects in the areas of water supply, power plants, building & construction, process industries, irrigation, oil & gas, and marine & defence. It engineers and manufactures industrial, agricultural, and domestic pumps, valves, and hydro turbines. It is also India’s largest centrifugal pump manufacturer with eight manufacturing facilities in India along with other international subsidiaries and operations in the Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. KBL has over 12,000 channel partners in India and 80 overseas and is supported by the best-in-class PAN-India network of authorised service and refurbishment centres.

All manufacturing plants of KBL have the necessary Quality, Environment, Occupational Health & Safety, and Energy standard certifications under the Integrated Management System (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 50001:2018). The company’s Kirloskarvadi plant is a state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facility, which houses Asia’s largest hydraulic research centre with a testing facility of up to 5000 kW and 50,000 m3/hr. KBL is the only pump manufacturing company in India and the 9th in the world to be accredited with the N and NPT certification by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).