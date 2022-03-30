Kirloskar Motors announces the launch of “High-Efficiency Low Voltage Electric Motors”

Pune, March 30th, 2022; Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), an industry leader and pioneer in engines, power generating sets, and agricultural equipment has been instrumental in transforming the lives of people across the globe for several decades now. With its vision to make a positive impact in the customers’ lives by launching new products and services, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited proudly launches High-Efficiency Low Voltage Electric Motors that will power machines in all applications across industries.

To ensure top-class performance and efficiency, these motors are manufactured with high-grade copper wires and type tested by a BIS-approved, NABL-accredited test lab. With a range of quality products, backed by an excellent sales and service network, Kirloskar Oil Engines makes a grand entry into the Electric Motors market with the mission to “perform beyond expectations”.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Atul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman stated, “We have always come up with products and solutions to satisfy our customers and help them to save costs. Keeping this tradition going, we are excited to introduce our new range of Kirloskar Motors. We dedicate today’s launch to our vast network of existing dealers and our customers who have been eagerly waiting for us to make this move. We are driving new expansion plans, creating stronger R&D platforms, and venturing into new markets. Our new range of motors will offer the best-in-class performance and minimize power consumption due to high efficiency.” Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Gauri Kirloskar, Director, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited said, “Continuous proactive planning and strategic measures have made us a recognized provider of engineering solutions. While Kirloskar has established itself as a major player in diesel engines, this step forward in the domain of Electric Motors will enhance and establish our presence in this segment as well.” She further added, “These motors are of impeccable quality that ensures the highest level of reliability, endurance, and efficiency.”

By launching this motor range, Kirloskar Oil Engines endorses the group’s initiative of providing innovative products, which is in line with its Limitless business vision.