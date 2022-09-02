Kirloskar Oil Engines wins Golden Peacock Award for Energy Efficiency 2022

Pune(S.N):Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL)-Kolhapurhas won the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Energy Efficiency for the fourth year in a row.

Hon’ble Justice MN Venkatachaliah, National Chairman – Institute of Directors, Former Chief Justice of India, Former Chairman – National Human Rights Commission of India, Former Chairman – National Commission of Constitution of India Reforms; and Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General – Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Secretary – Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India; presented the award to Santosh Parab, AGM-Utilities, RE and Environment;Chandrahas Ranade, Plant Head; and Nitin Kulkarni, Manager-Utilities, KOEL- Kagal Plant;on August 25 in Bengaluru in the presence of business and industry leaders.

Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director, Kirloskar Oil Engines, said:“ As anindustry leader in the power generation space, we understand the importance of energy efficiencyin all areas of our operations, from manufacturing, to developing sustainable energy solutions,inoffering products to our customers that adhere to the strictest of emissions standards, and in being accountable for our actions. We are committed to our sustainability and energy efficiency roadmap. We will continue to invest significantly in our R&D to develop products that are cleaner and more sustainable using various energy sources, at a cost and quality that are acceptable to the customer while constantly making our facilities more energy efficient.”

Kirloskar Oil Engines’ Kagal plant is a state of the art manufacturing plant, is CII Greenco Platinum certified, with sustainable and energy efficient practices built in across the value chain. 58% of the water needs of the plant are self-generated, the initiatives around water conservationand reuse has helped in improving the water table in the nearby community as well. The plant is equipped with a 7.7 MW solar plant in-house,the electricity requirements for the street lights and canteen inside the plant are generated by a biogas fuelled generator along with a parabolic heating system and the plant also has a plastic fuel plant that converts plastic to fuel with 70% yield. All of these initiatives have resulted in a certified carbon neutral plant and 64% of the energy needs are met from renewable sources.