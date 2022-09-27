Kirloskar Oil Engines(Kolhapur& Nashik Plants) win theprestigious ‘National Award for Excellence in Energy Management& Energy Efficient Unit 2022’ from CII

Pune(S.N): Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited’s (KOEL)-Kolhapur& Nashik plants have won the ‘National Award for Excellence in Energy Management& ‘Energy Efficient Unit’from CII for the year 2022. This award is bestowed upon organizations for their energy optimization, use of best industry practices, use of renewable sources of energy and self-sustenance.

The award was presented to Kirloskar Oil Engines in the presence of eminent dignitaries that included E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, Mr. Rakesh K Rai, Secretary, BEE, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, Mr. K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director – IGBC and CII, and Mr. P V Kiran Anath, Deputy Executive Director, CII. Mr. Santosh Parab, AGM, Utilities Department, and Mr. Nitin Kulkarni, Energy Manager received the award on behalf of Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kagal. For Nashik Plant, Mr. Paresh Joshi & Mr. Hemant Upadhye received the award.

Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director, KOEL, said:“This is another feather in the cap for KOEL in its efforts towards energy efficiency, using energy efficient sources and sustainable practices. As a market leader in engine technology and power generation solutions, KOEL has always been at the forefront in developing cutting-edge technology that is energy efficient and sustainable for our customers. Our manufacturing locations are state of the art and energy efficient – 64% of our energy requirements come from renewable sources, and 58% of our water needs at the plant are self-generated. We will continue to invest, design, and develop solutions that are clean and sustainable, at a cost and quality that is acceptable to our customers and our manufacturing locations will continue to be energy efficient”