Kitchens@ Announces Merger with Kitchens Centre

Mumbai, 2nd March 2022: Kitchens@, India’s leading cloud kitchen company, announced its merger with Kitchens Centre today. This merger makes Kitchens@ the biggest player with 1000 kitchens in over 20 cities at 100+ locations. The cloud kitchens sector has seen tremendous growth over the years and this is the biggest move seen by the industry in recent times.

Currently, Kitchens@ has 12 hubs with 350+ kitchens covering the entire Bangalore city. The top customers include Dominos, Subway, Taco Bell, Nando’s, Chicking. National chains like ITC, Mainland China, Barbeque Nation, Copper Chimney, Wow Momo, Chai Point, Keventers, Chaayos, Oh Calcutta, Mad Over Donuts. The company also has regional brands like Empire, Anjappar, Dindigul Thalappakatti, Adyar Anand Bhavan, Nandhana, Al Bek, Misu, Smoor, Beijing Bites.

Kitchens Centre is present in 45 locations and expected to go live in another 50 immediately which will translate into 700 kitchens and 20 cities. Most of the major restaurant partners, like Mainland China, Wow Momo, Barbeque Nation, Chayoos, Biryani Blues, etc are existing customers. Mamagoto, Biryani Blues, Wow Momos, Chaayos, Specialty Group, Louis Burgers, Theobrama etc.

Speaking about the merger, Junaiz Kizhakkayil Founder & Chairman, Kitchens@ said, “We have aggressive plans to expand rapidly across India. We found Kitchens Centre to be a good partner in terms of vision, expertise and shared values in the team. We are excited and confident that this union will help us scale up rapidly and bring unparalleled solutions to our existing and prospective clients. This merger will enable us to expedite national and international franchisee operations pan India.” Lakshay Jain, Founder & CEO, Kitchens Centre, said, “Kitchens@ is a leader in the cloud kitchen space with their strength in culinary operations and technology expertise. Combining that with our strength in cloud kitchen infrastructure and supply chain makes the entity a formidable force. I am excited to work with Junaiz and the team to build asset-light infrastructure and supply chain layer. We look forward to growing together and being the top enabler for the food and beverage industry.”

With this merger, Kitchens@ will now be operational from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Calcutta, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ranchi, Indore, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, etc. and will be enabling 150+ brands in the country.