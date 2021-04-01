KL Deemed to be University signs MOU with Indo Euro Sync (Germany)

Hyderabad: Under the MoU, both the organizations will increase the cooperation for industrial internships the students of KL Deemed to be University in the companies based in Germany. The students will be trained in German technology companies under the International exchange activities. Apart from students, the faculty of the institute will also undergo the training and Skill Development programs Industry 4.0 based modules including Robotics, Mechatronics, Automatic Controls, IoT, etc. The two sides would draw up a biennial work plan to implement the MoU which will include detailed planning for carrying out cooperation activities.

With the signing of this MoU, K L Deemed to be University would also be introducing the German language program to improve bi-lateral programs for students and faculties.

“This MOU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between KL University and IES and provide opportunities to learn from the experiences of German Technologies, especially in terms of best practices followed by Germany in relation to the student and faculty exchange programs,” said Dr. LSS Reddy Vice-Chancellor KL Deemed to be University.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Raj VVN, CEO of Indo Euro Sync, and Dr. LSS Reddy Vice-Chancellor KL Deemed to be University in presence of Dr. YVSSSV Prasad Rao, Registrar, Dr. VR Raghuveer, Dean Academics, Dr. A Srinath, Dean Skill Development, Dr. Suman Maloji, HoD Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Dr. Rama Sastry, HoD, Mechanical Engineering.