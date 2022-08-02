KL EV INDIA Pvt Ltd under brand name eRise – Drive Electric enters Indian electric vehicles Market

Delhi, 2nd August 2022: eRise – Drive Electric the automotive arm of KL Group with 50-year legacy in diverse sectors has announced its entry into the Indian markets. eRise manufactures long range, high performance electric two-wheelers built specifically for Indian road conditions.

The company intends to launch three low speed electric scooters immediately and two high speed vehicles in the coming 3 months. The company is planning to sell 10,000+ vehicles this year.

The Made in India, Made for India electric scooters shall be manufactured in the 95,000 sq ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Rohtak, Haryana in the suburbs of Delhi, with a capacity of manufacturing 30,000 vehicles/year. The company aims to roll-out its electric scooters with its key features focused on safety.

During the first phase, eRise Intends to expand its footprint to 200 plus dealerships across the country at 175 locations. The three low-speed scooters expected to be released in the coming months promises fresh design as well as several key functionalities such as multiple speed modes keyless start, anti-theft alarm feature, regenerative braking, mobile app connectivity & real-time tracking.

Mr. Puneet Goel – CEO & Co Founder, eRise – Drive Electric said, “We are excited to introduce eRise in the Indian markets and build a name for ourselves in the country’s burgeoning electric scooter sector, which has a lot of potential. Our products have been particularly designed to endure Indian weather conditions while also meeting the technical and design standards of the Indian market. We are looking forward to an exciting journey that will influence India’s e-mobility revolution with some interesting launches in the pipeline for the coming months.”

eRise-Drive Electric intends to be a significant force in EV Segment with Pan India Presence and become one of leading companies in electric vehicles. The KL Group has a five-decade strong conglomerate pedigree and an excellent track record of building numerous businesses in India’s Auto, Construction, and PetroChemicals industries.