Know Your Niche and Perfect Your Pitch to Grow Your Business

Brooklyn, NY, October 25, 2022 — Precious L. Williams helps her clients #SlayAllCompetition with captivating elevator pitches, sales pitches, media pitches and investor pitches. But before anyone can craft the perfect pitch, they must first embrace their imperfections and use them to fuel their growth, she says.

“I want you to go out there and make mistakes and get stronger and stronger and stronger,” she said in a recent interview. “You can’t be a master without making mistakes.”

The self-described “full-figured diva from St. Louis” admits she made every mistake in the book before making it big as a bestselling author and CEO of Perfect Pitches By Precious. Today, she shares the power of creating the perfect pitch with audiences that number in the thousands, but she climbed a higher mountain than most people realize to get there.

“You can make every mistake in the world. You can fail a lot of times and still wind up on top because persistence beats resistance,” Williams said. “There’s no way I should be where I am today.”

As recently as 2018, Williams was living in a women’s center in New York City, battling depression and addiction. She shares her profound transformation — and her empowering philosophy — in her latest book, The Pitch Queen: A Woman’s Journey From Poverty To Purpose & Profits. In it, she paves the way for others who are struggling by proving there is power in embracing one’s authentic self — flaws and all.

“My journey has been about showing others how to give birth to their next beautiful now, right now,” Williams said. “I want you to take the things that people say are your flaws and make them your secret weapons.”

In The Pitch Queen, Williams takes readers inside the biggest challenges of her life, revealing that she once dated a former drug kingpin, battled with her sexuality, lost her mind, got evicted twice and was kicked out of law school. She refused to give up, and she rebuilt her business empire with the very bricks that once blocked her path.

Key takeaways from The Pitch Queen include:

The importance of resilience and how to overcome adversity

How to develop a winning mindset

The power of focus and consistency

How to take control of your life and create the future you want

“The Pitch Queen is more than just a story; it’s a call to action,” Williams said. “It’s time for you to take control of your life and create the future you want.”

About the Author

Precious L. Williams is a 13-time national elevator pitch champion. She has also been featured on Shark Tank, CNN, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Black Enterprise, Essence and the movie LEAP. Her current clients include Microsoft, LinkedIn, Google, NBCUniversal, Federal Reserve Bank, Intuit QuickBooks, Yelp, Harvard University and more. Williams is an international professional speaker, corporate trainer and bestselling author. Her other books include Pitching for Profit and Bad Bitches and Power Pitches.

Learn more at https://www.perfectpitchesbyprecious.com/, or follow her on Instagram (perfectpitchesp), Facebook (PerfectPitchP) and Twitter (PerfectPitchP).

The Pitch Queen

Publisher: Pen Legacy

Release Date: September 13, 2022

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8985991635

Available from Amazon.com, BN.com and https://www.perfectpitchgroup.com/