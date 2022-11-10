Kochra Realty’s Estado aims to offer the Best Lifestyle to the most populous suburb – Bandra near BKC in Mumbai

Mumbai…November 10, 2022… Kochra Realty is an real estate developer in Mumbai with a forte in taking up stressful projects and turning them around. Kochra Realty was established in the year December 2020 and has been redeveloping projects in Andheri and Bandra, in Mumbai successfully. The developer is all set to charm Bandra East with their strategically located and Bandra’s Best project, Estado which, has been designed keeping customer convenience in mind. The property is located minutes away from BKC, JIO Garden, and JIO World.

Kochra Realty aims to offer the best lifestyle to the most populous suburb Bandra in Mumbai with Estado, the hallmark of elegance. Bandra East, BKC is Mumbai’s most prominent locale and the most populous suburb. It is an affluent residential area emerging as an excellent investment hotspot. With its serene bay scape, skyline views, inclusive neighborhood, easy accessibility, extensive connectivity, urban convenience, high returns, and marvels of social infrastructure, Bandra stands out to be the most discerning and well-planned precinct for both residential and commercial developments. Estado will help transform the skyline of Bandra East.

Ali Kochra, Chairman and MD, Kochra Realty said, “Our prime focus is on redevelopment and transforming stressed assets into practical and modern real estate. We come with insider knowledge of the workings of the Mumbai realty market. Our experience has led us to tap the immense potential in the redevelopment of Mumbai real estate. We approach projects keeping the end user in mind. There’s a huge gap in the market to turn around stressed assets into functional and aspirational living spaces. With Estado, we have not only created One of the best properties near BKC featuring well-planned homes with modern amenities but also providing the convenience of the neighborhood – BKC.

Estado was designed to keep customer convenience at the forefront. An awesome double-height lobby and an extravagant rooftop are the main highlights of the aesthetically designed project. Homes in Estado are Vastu compliant and have high-speed elevators, 24 hours security surveillance apart from world-class amenities including EV charging stations. Estado comprises of one tower with two wings and 20 floors offering 2 / 3 BHK flats ranging from 700 to 1210 sq. ft. Carpet area.

The Estado complex has amenities for every age group. The complex has a kid’s play and activity area, senior citizen area, reflexology path, game zone, yoga deck, jogging path, sky gazing deck, an extravagant rooftop, and many more to list. The building has a magnificent double-height lobby and a fully equipped gymnasium. Estado is minutes away from the Western express highway, BKC, the best schools and hospitals in the area, and the best eateries in the area. If one is looking to purchase a house in Bandra East then Estado is the best choice.

The pandemic has changed the way the world is functioning and keeping this in mind, Kochar Realty recently acquired and successfully completed its first project Aadhyay in Andheri West. The developer has adopted a unique model approach. The approach inc