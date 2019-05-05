Kodak to participate in Amazon Summer sale with unseen prices on TVs

India’s leading TV brand Kodak is all set to bring a host of offers and discounts on TVs at Amazon Summer sale starting from 3rd to 7th May, 2019.

This summer the brand is giving its customers a reason to sit back at home and binge watch. The Kodak 32-inch HD Smart LED TV, which generally costs around Rs.20,990 will be at a never-seen-before price of Rs.10,499 only. This will be India’s most affordable 32 smart with kodak smart wall, with more than 10 million of content available. The brand will be offering its televisions at pocket friendly prices, starting from Rs.6,999 (Kodak 24-inch HD Ready LED TV) to Rs. 34,999 (Kodak 55-inch 4K UHD TV).

Kodak entered the Indian markets in August 2016, since then the brand has launched Smart LED TV’s and UHD Tv’s that cater to the growing Indian consumer base. The HD, FHD and 4K UHD series have received an overwhelming response since their launch. SPPL has been striving to ensure that the Indian market experiences superior technology at affordable prices.

This will be first time that kodak will be offering 32 smart at 10499/-, kodak will be offering more than 40% discount on all there tv on Amazon summer sale.

