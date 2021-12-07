KOHLER India Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™!

New Delhi, [7th December, 2021] – Kohler India has been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India (from November 2021 to November,2022)! Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations. The company employs more than 31,000 associates on six continents, operates plants in 49 worldwide locations, and has dozens of sales offices around the globe. Since its establishment, Kohler has been improving the lives of its customers with exceptional products and services.

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with a feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Pankaj K Rai, Senior Director-HR, Kohler South Asia, Middle East & SSA, KOHLER Kitchen & Bath India said, “Here at Kohler, we’ve’ always encouraged everyone to be who they are and have created a healthy working environment for everyone. We are proud and honored to become Great Place to Work®’-Certified in India. Kohler’s motto is to stand together, and we always strive to live up to it with our work friendly policies, guidelines and initiatives. ”

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Moreover, their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.