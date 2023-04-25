Kohler India partners up with Tilt Brand Solutions for on-going brand and communication development

25th April 2023, Mumbai- Kohler India has tasked Tilt Brand Solutions to help it build and grow the brand in India. Mumbai-based Brand & Communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions is a part of Quotient Ventures.

Founded in 1873 in Wisconsin, USA, Kohler is the global leader in kitchen and bath products. In India, Kohler is the largest international brand in the organized market and operates in the premium segment of the market.

Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership, has been entrusted with conceiving, creating, and executing an always-on brand and communication programme for Kohler’s entire portfolio.