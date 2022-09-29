Kolkata Gets Pujo Ready Like Never Before With Kiehl’s India

India, September 2022 – With the festivities right around the corner, Kiehl’s India presents the chance to get puja ready unlike ever before. On September 24, 2022, Kiehl’s India and Luna Chatterjee organized a Festive Evening with Kiehl’s where celebrated names from the city got to connect with the skincare of their dreams at the Kiehl’s store in Quest Mall, Kolkata.

The evening consisted of the guests receiving one-on-one consultations from Kiehl’s skincare experts to determine the ideal skincare regime for everyone. The evening was graced with the presence of Abhishek and Chetanya, Runa Laha, Sanchita Kushari Bose, Neeta Kanoria, Rana Mukherjee, Shalini, Antri, and many more. Full of special offers, free gifts, and high tea, it was a memorable evening that catapulted everyone into the radiance and joy of the upcoming festivities.