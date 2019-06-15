Kolkata’s first Incubator for Finance Companies

Kolkata gets it’s first Fintech incubator -Fincubation, an initiative by a group of IIT and IIM educated industry experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in the domain of finance. The fincubated companies will get industry expert’s valuable lessons which they have learned the hard way in building their ventures and get access to over 1 million users onboarded by the existing operating products.

The platform will be helping the first-time entrepreneurs in Ideation, Feasibility Testing, Developing and validating business plans, Business and entrepreneurship training, Networking opportunities and Fund raising. Along with mentorship and guidance Fincubation provides the startups with resources, such as, co-working spaces to both locations with powerful computers, latest configurations, High-speed connectivity, 24/7 power backup,IT support team, Spacious work areas, Conference halls and Meeting rooms.

NASSCOM incubated Robo advisory startup Findvise Services Pvt. Ltd. is already getting incubated by Fincubation. Findvise, is a financial planning and investment advisory providing automated financial solutions with data and behavioral analysis through its app. Launched in January 2018, this smart Robo advisory platform aims to mitigate the challenges faced by the medium and lower income group in India that bars them from meeting their financial aspirations. Within a short time span of a year, Findvise is amongst the 4 start-ups from the Eastern part of India, selected for Nasscom’s first accelerator program. Findvise ranked within the top 10 most promising fintech startups by FICCI start-up Launchpad, the American consulate, Sillicon Valley-India, Nasscom and many others.

Commenting on this initiative Mr. Vivek Bajaj, Managing Director Kredent InfoEdge “We believe that the financial inclusion in our country has just begin and we need more and more tech enabled solution providers to cater to various needs of retail participants. Through this initiative, we are not just helping deserving entrepreneurs to reach to the critical mass but also building an entire ecosystem around our products, which is helping our growing user base to get more value from us. A clear win-win situation for everyone. We are very selective in our selection process and we would like to work with people who share similar passion of simplifying finance for everyone”

Founders profile: –

Vivek Bajaj-Director,Kredent Enterprises: A Chartered Accountant, Company secretary and a Post Graduate in Management from IIM Indore. He is an active financial market participant and speaker in various universities, IITs and IIMs.

Vineet Patawari -Co-founder & CEO, Elearnmarkets & StockEdge: a Chartered Accountant and a Post Graduate In Management from IIM Indore. He is an expert in driving growth strategy and its execution through product innovation, product marketing and brand building.

Vinay Pagaria-Co-Founder,StockEdge & Technology Head, Elearnmarkets: A Chartered Accountant and a qualified System Auditor (DISA) from ICAI by education, but software development runs in his blood. He has over 15 years of experience and is the technology lead for Fincubation

Rajib Ranjan Borah- Co-Founder & Director, Irage Broking Services LLP: A PGDM from IIM Calcutta and leads the proprietary trading business of iRage. He is also an expert in Algorithmic Trading and has been a regular speaker in many international conferences.

Khandelwal-Co-founder, QuantInsti & Quantra: Nitesh is a PGDM, IIM Lucknow, and is a subject matter expert on Business Environment and Algo Trading. As Business Lead of iRage he set up a trading business across the global exchanges in Singapore.

Gaurav Raizada- Director, iRageCapital Advisory Private Ltd :Gaurav holds a PGDM from IIM Lucknow. He is a subject matter expert and passionate speaker on execution strategies and different methodologies of evaluating portfolio and strategy performance.

Anil Yadav- Head, iRage Investments Advisers LLP:Anil is a PGDM, IIM Lucknow. He is a member of the algo strategy advisory team at iRageCapital and is responsible for building and benchmarking strategies for the clients across various asset classes.

Sameer Kumar-Vice President (Tech), Irage Technologies LLP: Sameer is an expert in C++ and Perl expert. He is the designer and developer of CNN and LSTM based Tick-by-Tick Algorithmic Trading Model, and is the leader of Irage’s deep learning research.

Prodipta Ghosh-Vice President, Quantra Blueshift: A B.E (Mechanical Engineering) from Jadavpur University and an MBA (Finance) from IIM Lucknow. He leads Quantra Blueshift and had earlier worked for more than a decade in Deutsche Bank and DRDO.