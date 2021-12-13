Kolshet Road in Thane and Sarjapur Road in Bangalore Among Emerging Real Estate Destinations

India’s leading real estate advisory 360 Realtors has compiled the top 5 emerging market destination report. The report features Kolshet Road in Thane and Sarjapur Road from Southeast Bangalore. The other 3 emerging destinations from India include Sec-91 & 92 in Gurgaon, Mundhwa in Pune, and Newtown Rajarhat in Kolkata.

The report has been prepared following exhaustive research. These destinations have been chosen based on detailed scrutiny & analysis of a wide variety of market characteristics. Dozens of micro-markets throughout the length and breadth of the city have been examined across critical parameters and accordingly, the top 5 destinations have been identified. These parameters include quarterly market price growth trends, half-yearly transaction growth, present job markets, future growth in employment, and status of physical & social infrastructure. Equal weightage has been given to each parameter.

“In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Kolshet road has been chosen. Situated near the bustling commercial hub of Ghodbunder Road, Kolshet Road offers a good inventory of “Ready to Move (RTM) property options. The micro-market is conveniently connected with eastern suburbs through Eastern Express Highway. Very soon line 4 of the Mumbai metro will also come in the region”, quoted Ankit Kansal, Founder & MD, 360 Realtors.

In Bangalore, Sarjapur has been featured on the list. As major IT hubs such as Electronic City and Whitefield are becoming saturated, Sarjapur Road is emerging as a prominent realty destination. Most of the major IT hubs in the region are located at an approachable distance of 15-20 km from Sarjapur Road. The region itself is home to plenty of major MNCs such as KPMG, Wipro, Accenture, HP, etc. In phase 3, the metro will also enter Sarjapur Road connecting Hoskote-Sarjapur-Hebbal.

In Pune, Mundhwa has made to list. Located between major IT hubs of East Pune, Hadapsar, and Kharadi. In the last 10 quarters, property prices have moved up by 9.6%. In the past quarter, average property prices have jumped by 5.4%, further underlining the potential in the micro-market.

In NCR, Sec- 91 & 92 located in the suburbs of Gurgaon has been identified. Situated close to other upcoming micro-markets in Gurgaon such as Sec 80, 82 & 82 A, Sec 91 & 92 are bustling commercial, retail, and residential hubs. The location is also dotted with bio reserves and open green spaces, thereby adding serenity and calmness to the lives of residents.

“Indian real estate is once again on an upturn and the market is gradually gaining momentum after the whiplash of the pandemic. Transaction volumes are jumping in most of the major markets backed by a low-interest regime, attractive payment plans, and a bullish economic outlook. Amid a resurgent market, we have compiled the emerging destination report to help discerning buyers with insights, data, and actionable information on the Indian realty. The report can be downloaded directly from the 360 Realtors website”, added Ankit Kansal.