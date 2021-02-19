Komaki Brings a Heavy Lifter to the Table

New Delhi: Komaki has caught the hearts and minds of consumers with their ingenious smart scooters and bikes lately. The futuristic and feature-loaded two-wheelers are proving to be quite the attention grabbers. After a series of three high-performance releases, Komaki has returned yet again with a powerful contender in the commercial supply space – the XGT CAT 2.0.

The XGT CAT 2.0 boasts a massive load-bearing capacity of 300-350 kgs completely borne by efficient hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear. We bet you wondered what would happen if this heavy lifter encountered potholes. Would it be stable? Well yes! That’s why Komaki fits 6 of those hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear of this mighty ride!

But how do you cram that much weight onto a two-wheeler? For Komaki that is no hurdle either. A convertible pillion rider seat unfolds into additional storage space on this scooter! And if you somehow still run out of space, Komaki has also provided a front-mounted carrier to add more! A rigid and stringently tested iron body holds the entire load comfortably as the Komaki effortlessly navigates a typical Indian road.

Dedicated side-mounted footrests for the driver and pillion rider mean that there’s more free space where the riders would otherwise rest their legs whilst ensuring a comfortable riding experience. 12-inch tubeless tyres and a dual-disc braking system give you complete control of your vehicle, irrespective of the terrain.

Gunjan Malhotra, Komaki Spokesperson and Director of the EV Division said: ‘All Komaki two-wheelers undergo a 3-stage quality inspection. The first stage involves raw material inspection, followed by the in-process inspection (semi-assembled product), and lastly, there is the finished product inspection (fully assembled product) and off-line pre-dispatch complete product inspection. This system of Total Quality Management ensures flawless build quality for the end-user.’

Komaki has left no stone unturned in making the XGT CAT 2.0 an economical ride. This Herculean bike can be powered by either a Gel or a Li-Ion battery – both consume not more than 1–1.5 units per full charge. A fully charged battery dispenses enough power to ride the XGT CAT 2.0 up to 125 km!

A smart and modern look, complemented by front LED headlamps, makes it more handsome than the other contenders in the market. We couldn’t ask for more on a bike like this, it has everything one needs on a commercial vehicle! There’s no stopping Komaki in the face of a challenge.

Product Ex-showroom Price: 75000 with Gel 72V42Ah

85000 with Lion 72V30ah