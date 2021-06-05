Komaki Electric Vehicle introduces the online booking feature

New Delhi: Komaki Electric Vehicle, one of India’s most highly regarded e-vehicle brands have recently opened an online booking platform that will allow customers from across India to book their vehicle of choice online. The simple two-step booking process requires the customers to specify the vehicle of their choice and desired mileage and they can book their Komaki vehicle. The order will then be transferred to the customers’ nearest dealership from where they can purchase their chosen vehicle and avail of after-sale services.

The decision to do so has been taken considering the steadily increasing demand for e-vehicles in the country.

There are several reasons for this increase in the sales of e-vehicles.

Firstly, compared to their fossil fuel-based counterparts, e-vehicles are environment-friendly. Since people are becoming increasingly environmentally conscious, they’re more inclined towards buying e-vehicles.

Secondly, e-vehicles are relatively cheaper – both in terms of initial investment as well as maintenance cost. At a time when people are reluctant to spend money, e-vehicles have emerged as a great alternative.

Thirdly, the major concern that people had regarding e-vehicles was the range and the lack of charging infrastructure. Since several state governments are rolling out plans for installing charging stations, this concern is slowly evaporating as well. The Delhi government itself has announced that 10,000 charging stations will be installed in the national capital by December 2021. The R&D team at Komaki has also studied this issue in great detail and the company will soon launch models with batteries that will offer a range of up to 220 km.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down sales in the auto sector, the e-vehicle industry has remained relatively immune to the fallout. In April 2021 alone, Komaki Electric Vehicle sold more than 2100 vehicles.

Talking about the recent rollout of the online booking feature, Ms. Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Divison, said, “Our demand has not gone down despite the pandemic. We’re getting more booking requests than ever. It is why we have planned to introduce the online booking feature. It will make things easier and more convenient for our customers”.