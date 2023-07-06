Komaki Revolutionizes Electric Vehicle Market with Massive Expansion in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

Komaki, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has set its sights on transforming the landscape of electric mobility in India. With a bold and ambitious expansion strategy, Komaki is rapidly expanding its dealership network across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, bringing advanced and high-performance electric vehicles to the masses.

Komaki has successfully established a strong presence in the international market by forging partnerships and building a robust dealership network in Nepal & Bangladesh. With this momentous achievement, Komaki now boasts a remarkable fleet of over 500 active dealerships spanning across India, Nepal & Bangladesh, making it one of the largest electric two-wheeler networks in the region.

Ms. Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division, expressed her enthusiasm about the company’s expansion efforts, saying, “Our goal has always been to make advanced and eco-friendly electric vehicles accessible to everyone at affordable prices. Komaki has earned a stellar reputation by delivering the best-in-market EVs to Indian customers who prioritize clean transportation. With our diversified dealership network & diverse product portfolio, we are poised to serve an extensive customer base, driving the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and contributing significantly to the sustainable economic growth of the country.”

Komaki’s unwavering commitment to expansion is evident in its exceptional pace, as the company opened an impressive 20 showrooms in just one month. This achievement serves as a testament to the widespread market acceptance and the unwavering trust customers place in Komaki. The company’s manufacturing prowess has allowed them to produce an astounding 39,000 to 43,000 units of electric vehicles annually.

Since its inception in May 2020, Komaki has experienced phenomenal growth, achieving an extraordinary overall growth rate of 1200 percent within a mere 20 months. In March 2022, the company reported a turnover of Rs 301 crores, solidifying its financial success without any external funding. Komaki’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, sprawling over two acres, along with its offices and warehouses in Delhi/NCR, ensure seamless operations and prompt customer service.

Ms. Malhotra further shared Komaki’s commitment to innovation, stating, “In a short span of time, we have established ourselves as a reputable player in the market, both in terms of brand recognition and financial growth. We take pride in offering the widest range of electric two-wheelers, including 9 CMVR-exempt models and 8 high-speed registration models. Furthermore, we are actively exploring advanced technologies to manufacture the industry’s finest LIFEPO4 batteries for our EVs.”

With Komaki’s disruptive presence in the electric vehicle market, they continue to lead the charge toward a sustainable and eco-conscious future. By expanding their dealership network in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Komaki is ensuring that clean and efficient electric mobility is accessible to every corner of the country, revolutionizing the way people commute.