Komaki X1 becomes India’s most economical scooter!

New Delhi: Komaki Electric Vehicles, one of India’s leading EV manufacturers, had launched its new-age electric scooter – Komaki XGT-X1 – in the June of last year, and it is now being heralded as India’s most economical scooter. The vehicle is available in the market for less than Rs 60,000 (Lithium ion battery) and under Rs 45,000 (Gel battery). A perfect blend of style and comfort, this scooter is perfect for both urban and suburban dwellers who want a vehicle that delivers best-in-class features without compromising with style points.

Komaki has already sold around 25,000 units of its model XGT-X1 in a relatively short amount of time, which goes to show that the vehicle has struck a chord with the Indian customers. Besides this, the brand has a whopping range of 12 license exempted models and 3 high speed registration models. This economical model is perfect for every Indian looking for a stylish scooter with advanced features at an affordable price. Equipped with telescopic shockers, anti-theft lock system, remote lock and many more features Komaki XGT-X1 is truly a one-of-a-kind scooter.

After having sold 25,000 units of XGT-X1 the company has also launched it in its new advanced technology battery which will offer its customers a range of 100 km – 120 km per charge in Eco mode. This battery is a game-changer as it allows the rider to scale large distances without worrying about running out of power. The vehicle also sports a big comfortable seat that can easily accommodate two people and has a massive trunk space as well.

The state-of-the-art scooter is geared with a synchronized braking system and sized-up BIS Wheels to ensure a safer ride on the roughest of urban roads. While the Emergency Repair Switch allows the vehicle to fix itself in case any problem arises, the Anti-Theft Lock keeps it safe from people with bad intentions.

It should be noted that the Komaki XGT-X1 isn’t just another run-of-the-mill electric scooter. It is a smart electric scooter. KOMAKI’s unique IQ System pushes the riding info to the colorful smart dash, making the ride smooth and efficient. From multiple sensors to self-diagnosis and wirelessly updatable features to vivid smart dash, this vehicle has it all. It’s the complete package for Indian customers.

Another major perk of owning the Komaki XGT-X1 is the Komaki Warranty System. Komaki is offering a warranty of 2+1 (1 year service warranty) years in its lithium ion batteries and 1 year in lead acid batteries.

KLB Komaki Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in the Bearing and Driveshaft Business since 1987. Since 2016, the organization has forayed into manufacturing electric vehicles tailored to the needs of Indian customers and has received national acclaim for its innovations.

Talking about the launch of their new model, Ms. Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “Years and years of research and development went into the creation of this model, and we’re delighted to finally launch it in the market. As always, we’ve focused on affordability while packing the vehicle with amazing features that are exclusive to Komaki Electric Vehicles. Given how the petrol prices and pollution levels are rising, I believe it’s about time we start switching to electric vehicles. People are beginning to embrace the change and as the charging infrastructure gets better, we’ll see more and more electric vehicles on our roads. It’s indeed the future we should look forward to.”