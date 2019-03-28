Konda Vishweswar Reddy has dedicated himself for the development of Chevella : Sangita Reddy

campaigned for Shri Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Congress Candidate for Chevalla MP constituency, in HMT Swarnapuri colony in Serilingampally, today. Speaking on the occasion Ms Sangita Reddy said, Konda Vishweswar Reddy left business and got into politics as KCR and KTR persuaded him, he was not at all interested, but they said people like you should join politics to reform it. Once he plunged into it, he brought his typical dedication to politics also, went about meeting people in the constituency, knowing about their problems, difficulties. He was greatly disturbed with the living condition of people in rural areas like Chevella, Parigi, Tandur and took upon himself as a mission to do good for the people and better their livelihood. There are lot of people who are starving, several elderly people are unaware that they are eligible for pension and several other problems. That’s when he went into interiors of the constituency and worked towards improving their condition. His initiative to work for people was not liked by TRS, they curbed his freedom and he came out. They didn’t like his going out of the party and are creating all kinds of hurdles for him in his mission to work for the people. Now he has joined the national party Congress to highlight the issues of Chevella in the Parliament more effectively and ensure development for the constituency. He is the son of the soil and work with full dedication for the constituency development.