Konica Minolta India partners with Brother International (India) to target Enterprise customers

New Delhi, 02 December 2022: Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd, a leading name in providing Office Printing Systems has announced its partnership with Brother International (India) Private Limited, a leading brand that produces quality innovative products for print, imaging, labeling, and sewing markets.

The partnership agreement is meant for the Indian market. Brother India has options to provide state-of-the-art A4 printers, meant especially for Enterprise customers. Konica Minolta India, an accepted brand in the Enterprise market, will promote these products under the original brand name i.e., Brother. Through this partnership, Konica Minolta India will address the consumer needs for such A4 size printers in this segment.

Commenting on the partnership, Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd said, “We at Konica Minolta India are thrilled to partner with Brother India. This partnership will provide more growth opportunities for both organizations.

The difficulties presented by the digital transition have greatly aided in our learning and exposed us to newer consumer behaviors, allowing us to provide value to our clients in the form of specialized marketing solutions. Our “Customer-centric” approach will help us to align the needs by offering various product solutions.”

Alok Nigam, Managing Director of Brother International (India) commented, “We are excited to begin this new cooperation with Konica Minolta to reach new audiences in the dynamic and vibrant Indian printing market. We continually seek innovative methods to complement the changing consumption habits of our consumers. This partnership exactly does that for us as it offers complete printing solutions with A4 & A3 capabilities to the customers & makes it mutually beneficial for Brother India & Konica Minolta.”

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd:

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan. With its expertise in imaging, data processing, and data-based decision-making, Konica Minolta creates relevant solutions for its customers and solves issues faced by society. As a digital workplace solution provider, Konica Minolta helps its clients to identify and unlock the potential digitalization to help companies reach the next level in the digital maturity of their organization by rethinking the workplace. With its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Konica Minolta has pledged to consistently pursue its sustainability and social responsibility goals.