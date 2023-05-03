Konkona Sen Sharma & Zouk came together to celebrate Modern Indian women in this Proudly Indian campaign

3rd May 2023, Mumbai: In a significant move, Zouk – a proudly Indian and 100% PETA-approved vegan lifestyle brand – has announced its collaboration with Bollywood actor Konkona Sen Sharma. The D2C brand’s ethos, where its products – from laptop bags to office bellies – everything can be styled in a versatile manner truly reflects Konkona’s multifaceted personality, where she shines in the diverse roles she portrays on-screen. Zouk and Konkona both embody the spirit of the modern Indian woman, who values independence, confidence, and an unapologetic approach to life, making this partnership a natural fit.

The brand’s wide-ranging collection of bags – from backpacks to laptop bags and accessories – is carefully designed to offer both style and functionality. And its commitment to quality is evident in its products which are crafted using high-quality materials that are durable and stylish, ensuring that they stand the test of time. Whether a formal business meeting or a casual day out with friends, Zouk caters to the diverse needs of women on the go and is a perfect companion for every occasion. The brand truly helps women express themselves and make a statement about their identity and values through fashion.

Today’s consumers not only want brands to align with their values and provide stellar services but they also want brand experiences to inspire, and move them. There’s a definite and positive shift in the way women are embracing success and power. Konkona has always enthralled the audience with her strong acting prowess, glamor and an unparalleled sense of fashion and style, making her the perfect choice to represent the brand and thus, establish Zouk as the go-to choice for women on all occasions. Konkona’s characters in movies like “Lipstick Under My Burkha,” “Wake Up Sid,” embody the spirit of independence, self-confidence, and breaking societal norms that Zouk values and strives to promote. The diva’s amazing body of work, versatility, and personality also stands synonymous with the brand’s constant strides in innovation and commitment towards high-quality and futuristic designs for their products. Today, Zouk is proud to stand alongside Konkona as they break barriers and empower women to embrace their individuality while making a positive impact on the environment through ethically and thoughtfully made fashion.

Indian actress Konkona Sen Sharma commented: “In a world where women are changing the rules, the role of fashion is changing as well. Fashion is no more simply an aesthetic requirement but is now a powerful expression of self and Zouk is one of the frontrunners that has rightfully captured this insight. Zouk is a brand that truly embodies the spirit of the modern Indian woman and its commitment to ethical fashion resonates with my values. Whether I need a laptop bag for work or a chic accessory for a night out, Zouk has got me covered. I am proud to do a collaboration that empowers women to make conscious choices that are both stylish and ethically responsible. This collaboration is a perfect fit, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.” “We have come a long way since the birth of Zouk. As a co-founder of Zouk, it gives me immense pride to tie up with someone like Konkona Sen Sharma, who is not only relevant and a great style icon, but also brings to the table a strong individualistic perspective. Using the finest materials and unmatched Indian craftsmanship, Zouk was born to cater to confident and independent women. Young women always look up to trendsetters like top actors or stars who create a reflection of the consumer’s self-image and brands draw this energy to reach out to a wider audience. Konkona adds a class to our brand and is the perfect face for it. Our brand values of versatility, thoughtfulness, and ethical fashion align perfectly with Konkona’s values and beliefs. This collaboration is a celebration of the new India, where fashion and values go hand in hand,” adds Disha Singh, Co-founder, Zouk.

Zouk effortlessly defines a modern Indian classic. Bringing together the contemporary and the traditional, Zouk weaves subtle elegance into your lifestyle. Handcrafted, cruelty-free, and proudly Indian, Zouk brings vibrant Indian culture to the modern world.