Koo App Ranked Among Hottest Emerging Digital Brands in Asia Pacific

National, November 2021: Koo App – India’s multi-lingual micro-blogging platform – has been ranked as one of the next 5 Hottest Products from Asia Pacific (APAC) region by The Product Report 2021 created by Amplitude. Koo App – a unique platform that empowers users to express themselves in their mother tongue, is the only social media brand from across APAC, US and EMEA to be rated in the prestigious report. Koo is also one of the only two brands from India (CoinDCX being the other), to find a mention.

The data from Amplitude’s Behavioral Graph showcases the hottest emerging digital products from around the world that shape our digital lives. The report describes the Koo App as a “social media platform with a unique differentiator for its primarily Indian user base”. It further states that Koo is “poised to become the social media platform of choice for a community that’s more than 1 billion strong.” As a Made-in-India platform for expression in native languages, the Koo App has garnered over 15 million users in the short span of 20 months since its launch in March 2020, and provides its offerings across nine Indian languages. Backed by robust technologies and innovative language translation features, Koo is expected to cross 100 million downloads in the next one year.

Reacting to The Product Report 2021, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder & CEO, Koo, said, “We are delighted that the Koo App has been recognised in this esteemed global report and ranked as one of the top 5 hottest digital products from the APAC region. We are the only social media platform from India and from across APAC, EMEA and the US to have made it to the list. This is a remarkable achievement for us as a brand being built from India, for the world. This ranking by Amplitude will motivate us to work even harder to erase language barriers on the digital landscape and connect people irrespective of their cultures and linguistic diversity.”

Amplitude is product analytics and digital optimization firm based in California. The report has tapped ‘quickly growing products’ and analyzed aggregated monthly user data to identify companies that can become the ‘next household names’. Amplitude has specifically considered companies that are defined by their rich digital experience and those that showcased exponential growth in the total number of monthly active users over a 13-month period from June 2020 to June 2021.