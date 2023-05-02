Korean Beauty Brand Laneige Announces Athiya Shetty as the First Ever Brand Face in India

2nd May , New Delhi, India – Laneige, the popular Korean skincare brand, announces Bollywood’s millennial style icon, Athiya Shetty as its first-ever brand face in India. Known for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense, she embodies the essence of Laneige’s philosophy of embracing the glow within which makes her a natural fit for the brand.

Athiya Shetty gracefully represents Laneige values of natural and sustainable beauty, while bringing to life the brand belief that everyone should shine with a unique inner and outer glow that is as distinct as their individuality.

As part of the association, Athiya will represent Laneige’s line of skincare products, including its popular Water Sleeping Mask, Lip Sleeping Mask, Water Bank collection and more.

Athiya Shetty, Brand Face of Laneige India, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Laneige, a brand that shares my passion for skincare and beauty. I have always been a fan of Laneige’s products that not only gives Radiance on my skin but also confidence in my life and I am excited to work with them to bring their innovative solutions to consumers in India.”

Paul Lee, Managing Director & Country Head of AmorePacific Group India, added, “Laneige welcomes the vibrant and multi-talented Athiya Shetty as Laneige India’s first ever brand face . We strongly believe and propagate that beauty is not just about appearance, it is equally about who we are and our ability to create change to make a better world. Athiya Shetty is a natural choice for Laneige’s values of beauty that glow within . With Athiya Shetty as the brand face, Laneige is well-positioned for continued success and growth in India and beyond”.

Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing and Training AmorePacific Group said, ”Athiya’s popularity and influence in the Indian market, coupled with her genuine connection with her fans and followers, make her the ideal choice to represent Laneige in India. With Athiya as our brand’s face, we hope to engage with a wider audience and empower more individuals to embrace their natural beauty. We will be launching exciting new campaigns that showcase our commitment to innovation and water science and we are confident that Athiya’s involvement will help us create a lasting impact in the Indian beauty industry. At Laneige, we believe that beauty should be accessible to everyone, and we are excited to have Athiya join us on this journey towards making beauty more inclusive, inspiring, and empowering.”.

Sally Lee, Brand General Manager of Laneige India added. “We at Laneige has a clear objective of increasing brand’s presence and influence, which is a commitment that we take very seriously. In pursuit of this goal, association with Athiya Shetty is very valuable which can help us to achieve our objectives. We are eagerly looking forward to this collaboration, and we are confident that this partnership will lead to excellent results and are determined to put in the best effort to achieve great things together.”

Laneige is a brand that prides itself on being True Hydration Experts. They have developed advanced water complexes that are dedicated to creating intelligent skincare solutions for all skin types. The radiant glow that their products provide is not just about achieving a healthy and balanced complexion, but also promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

The Laneige x Athiya Shetty partnership is poised to make a significant impact on the skincare industry in India. It offers consumers access to innovative and high-quality skincare products that are designed to meet their specific needs.