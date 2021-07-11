Korean companies donate medical supplies to Korean community in India

New Delhi, July 10, 2021: Ramping up efforts against possible 3rd wave of coronavirus, YEILHEALTHCARE and HWASUNG INDUSTRY, the South Korean Companies with the support of KOTRA NEW DELHI, the Trade & Investment Promotion Office, Embassy of the Republic of Korea donated oxygen concentrators fitted with oximeters (Yeil) and safety suit sets (Hwasung) to The United Korean Association in India.

These Korean companies gave away medical supplies to The United Korean Association in India that represents Korean expats community in India as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative towards COVID-19 warriors.

United Korean Associations comprises of Korean associations in eight metro cities of India including New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and others.

Office bearers United Korean Association visited the KOTRA office on Thursday to receive 10 oxygen concentrators with oximeters (Yeil), and 200 safety suit sets from the company representatives.

The oxygen concentrators fitted with oximeters, which YEILHEATHCARE provided, are the breakthrough products that meet both needs in one combined instrument. These items will be distributed to Korean nationals living in 10 small states like Assam, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu etc.

Additionally, ‘Level-D Safety Suit Sets’ of Hwasung Industry also got attention for their characteristics of convenient wearing and exceptional virus protection certified by FDA.

KOTRA President Mr. Jeoung Yeol Yu has carried out ‘CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Emergency Medical and Health Support Project’ in India to respond to Covid-19 pandemic by helping Korean Manufacturer of Covid-19 medical products and PPE kits bringing their donations to India for the Indian government, institutions and corporate entities.

“As a first step, we decided to support Indians working for the Korean Association

and Korean nationals in India. Next, we plan to donate more medical supplies to industry bodies like Confederation of Indian Industry and government institutions like Indian Red Cross Society,” said Mr. Moon Young Kim, Managing Director of KOTRA Southwest Asia.

KOTRA is actively collaborating with the Korean companies to support India in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

KOTRA is also providing such Korean companies with incentives and bearing the shipping cost of the medical supplies which they are importing to India and donating to various agencies.