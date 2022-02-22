Korean Luxury Skincare Brand Sulwhasoo Is Now Available On Tata Cliq Luxury

India, 22nd February 2022 – Global Beauty Company, Amorepacific Group unveils the launch of their luxury skincare brand, Sulwhasoo, on Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform.

Sulwhasoo represents a luxurious, state-of-the-art skincare range based on over five decades of research expertise. Inspired by time-honoured Asian traditions and philosophy, Sulwhasoo presents a comprehensive skin solution, based on the theory of the seven-year cycle, which states that one goes through major physical change every seven years. Intrigued by the ideology of harmony and balance, Sulwhasoo boasts of powerful rejuvenation and healthier-looking skin, offering a multisensory experience through a luxurious range of time-defying, anti-ageing, and skin-revitalizing skincare.

With an uncompromising philosophy of marrying qualitative signature ingredients and cutting-edge technology, Sulwhasoo’s product range synergizes and cares for the skin’s regenerative power, vitality, glow, nourishment and elasticity. Adding to this, the cultural beauty house showcases aesthetics that are neither excessive nor insufficient and believes that restrained beauty embodies true value within itself.

Pioneering and changing the definition of luxury in India, Tata CLiQ Luxury is focused on enhancing its luxury experience by embracing the principles of Slow Commerce. As India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, it provides an unparalleled luxury shopping experience. The platform offers premium & luxury brands across a range of categories, including Accessories, Beauty & Fragrances, Fashion, Gourmet, Handbags, Home, Sneakers & Footwear, Stationery and Watches.

Doyoul Kai Lee, Head Amorepacific Brands India, ‘I am pleased to announce Sulwhasoo’s launch on Tata CLiQ Luxury. Tata CLiQ Luxury is the luxury e-commerce leader in the market, and the best possible partner to expand our business online in India. I hope customers can experience Sulwhasoo’s holistic beauty solutions in a new way. Over the years Indian consumers have led the Korean beauty conversation focusing on educating customers on the novelty of the products and ingredients. This has resulted in incremental growth of the skincare category & customers are now more demanding and discerning about their choices. We are very excited about this association & have high hopes for the brands’ expansion in the near future.

Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head – Global Luxury, Tata CLiQ Luxury said. “We are delighted to announce the launch of Sulwhasoo, a leading Korean holistic beauty and skincare brand, on Tata CLiQ Luxury. Sulwhasoo products are made with natural ingredients, including ginseng and other herbs that nourish and enhance the skin, making them an excellent choice for anyone seeking flawless-looking healthy skin. As India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, we are committed to providing comprehensive skincare and beauty solutions to our discerning customers.”

The following products from the brands wide array will be available to shop on Tata CLiQ Luxury:

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam

Sulwhasoo Clarifying Mask

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream

Sulwhasoo Herbal Clay Purifying Mask

Sulwhasoo Essential Balancing Water

Sulwhasoo Essential Balancing Emulsion

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum

Sulwhasoo White Ginseng Radiance Refining Mask

Sulwhasoo Essential Firming Cream

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream Light

Shop the range on the Tata CLiQ Luxury website & app.