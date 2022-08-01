Kosmoderma gears up to expand in Delhi & Chennai

01 August 2022: Kosmoderma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading aesthetic dermatology and cosmetology brand, has laid the foundation to expand its presence in the country. The brand is all set to open new clinics in the capital city New Delhi, and the cultural and economic center of South India, Chennai, where it already has an established presence.

The global aesthetic medicine market is witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% between 2020 and 2027, so there’s a massive demand for beauty products and services among young citizens. Tapping into this high-potential market, Kosmoderma will inaugurate a first-of-its-kind clinic in Greater Kailash Delhi. Similarly, though the brand already has one operational clinic in Chennai, they will be opening a new one at Chhotabhai Center on Nungambakkam High Road. The newly launched clinics will be of the Elite Premium category, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that aim to enhance beauty through science.

Spokesperson Tanuushka K Lal, COO, Kosmoderma Healthcare Private Limited, said, “The conversion from cosmetic to medicinal beauty practices is the rage among modern-day clientele. Customers are gradually understanding the importance of pure, clean, dermatologist-formulated products and services. This has given us a brilliant opportunity to make our exclusive aesthetic medicines and cosmetology services a household name. In the South, we have been catering to the beauty needs of customers for the past 15 years. This expansion will be an industry-first initiative in Delhi. We are thrilled for this latest development and hope to assist new customers that share our vision.”

Since its inception, Kosmoderma has strived to tackle skin-related problems holistically. It continuously works with medical and beauty communities to efficiently bridge this gap and bring customers the best possible products and services. The brand holds science-backed treatments as its holy grail instead of aimlessly following what’s ‘in’ at the moment. It currently has several high-end products, including Kosmoderma C-Brite Vitamin C Serum, Kosmoderma Cleanser, and Kosmoderma Photoprotect Sunscreen Gel with SPF 40.

Furthermore, Kosmoderma continues to provide completely medically approved aesthetic/cosmetic services with proven results using the latest US FDA-approved gold standard equipment. All Kosmoderma employees undergo 100 hours of training annually to upgrade their skill set and polish their technological expertise, leaving no room for error. Apart from availing of best-in-class services, customers will also be able to have one-on-one personalized care and expert consultation from a panel of marquee dermatologists and cosmetologists.

It is pertinent to note that Kosmoderma has more than a 15-year presence in aesthetic medicine and cosmetology with international recognition. Even amid the pandemic, the brand’s clinics operated steadily, except during the lockdown phases. Kosmoderma closed the financial year 2021-22 with an 86% growth compared to the previous year. Besides its expansion plans, the brand is also working strenuously to strengthen its product portfolio and launch women’s and men’s immunity tablets, fat burners, and Lemon Grass and Green Tea combination tea bags. Kosmoderma has more than a decade of experience in offering avant-garde standards of health in skin, hair, body, and beauty maintenance. Its vast clientele includes celebrities, business persons, and other elite personalities.