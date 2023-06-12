Kotak Life signs MoU with Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) to Provide Employment Opportunities for Ex-Servicemen

New Delhi, 12th June 2023: Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (Kotak Life) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), an Inter Service organization functioning directly under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (Ministry of Defense) to offer employment opportunities to Ex-Servicemen of the Defence Services.

As per the MoU, Kotak Life will recruit Ex-Servicemen for various roles in the company and its affiliates by offering jobs across multiple distribution channels. This initiative aligns with Kotak Life’s recruitment strategy to foster diversity and tap into the immense potential of the disciplined, hardworking, and resilient individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our nation.

Major General Sharad Kapur, YSM, SM, Director General Resettlement said, “Our partnership with Kotak Life increases the visibility of our ex-servicemen in the corporate sector and helps in achieving the objectives of providing skilled manpower and giving them a dignified second career.”

Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said, “Through this initiative, it is our sincere endeavour to acknowledge the service of our ex-servicemen bravehearts who have served and protected our nation. The partnership aims to leverage the skills and dedication of our armed force personnel by offering to continue serving the nation through life insurance coverage.

The collaboration will enable retired Ex-Servicemen to maintain a work-life balance while staying close to their families in their hometowns.”