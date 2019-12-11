Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited’s exploits ruined a reputed business family.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, one of the biggest bank in the country, filed a false case in 2009 under a conspiracy against Dr. Santosh Kumar Bagla and his family. Dr. Bagla belong to a prestigious Business family of Kolkata.. Dr. Bagla and all his family have been acquitted by the court after nine years on 10/12/2018 from all their charges. Not only this, at the behest of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the fake and false officials documents (Power of Attorney and Affidavit)was also given to the owner of Okhla property, Mr. Virendra Sharma & later Mr. Sharma also lodged a case against Bagla Family. And It happened, while the bank never made its customer’s paper available to any other person. It is also a violation of customer privacy and a serious offense. Currently, the Bagla family has also been acquitted in this case, because Virendra Sharma also sued on the basis of the same fake and false documents (Power of Attorney and Affidavit). But this family is devastated socially, financially, mentally and physically. The bank, by using its power and influence, also sent Dr. Santosh Kumar Bagla’s son to jail, so that the family could be intimidated and tortured. However, he had taken anticipatory bail. Dr. Santosh Kumar Bagla says that his son’s marriage is broken due to this false trial, slander and lack of money. Now he leaves India and is living an anonymous life in Dubai, and somehow living? Dr. Bagla himself suffers from depression And have fallen victim to many diseases. The family is disintegrated and has incurred a loss of about 100 crores so far, which is difficult to recover. Today, Dr. Bagla is asking – Where is justice and who will give justice? He has also written letters to all the big dignitaries & authorities as Honorable President and Prime Minister of India in this regard. Dr. Bagla explains that it all started when a company of our family approached Kotak Mahindra Bank to get a loan. They came to the Okhla office of the company for investigation, which was leased to our company by a person named Virender Kumar Sharma for a long time (7+7 years). At that time the place was almost like a ruined one, which the company had spent crores of rupees in the office to give it a corporate appearance. In connection with the loan, the people of Kotak Mahindra came to my office for investigation, and praised the office very much. They liked the office and offered to take the same on lease for Kotak Bank, which we refused. After this, the conspiracy and conspiracy started. Bank officials encouraged the owner of

that property, Virendra Kumar Sharma, to terminate the agreement by offering to pay more rent. They also threatened to ruin us for not leaving the office. But we stood firm and thereafter a conspiracy to trap my family started by creating fake papers. It is alleged that Bhupendra Bagla (Son Of Dr. Bagla) took a secured loan by giving power of attorney and affidavit of the leased property, while the reality was that Bhupendra Bagla never applied for a loan from the bank. He was not a party by any means and this loan was not secured, but was an unsecured loan, for which there was no need to mortgage any property. Later Kotak Bank also gave in writing that the company was given an unsecured loan based on its credentials and no property mortgage was taken for it. Even the bank did not give the original copy of the power of attorney and affidavit to the DRT and on this basis the case was dismissed from the court.

After winning the case, we got registered a case against the bank and some others including Uday Kotak on the court’s instruction. Now the wait is only for justice, so that wrong doers are brought to justice.

Dr. Bagla seek answers to some question to the bank. Had the bank examined the title documents before applying under the RTI Act. What they have to say about two disputed documents I.e. power of attorney and affidavit? After all, who prepared those fake papers? Only on the basis of power of attorney and affidavit can a bank consider it as a title? Is the power of attorney and affidavit can be considered as legal and valid title document?

On what basis did the bank said in the OA that the loan was secured? On what basis did the bank said in OA that the borrower mortgaged the property? Who gave authorization from the bank board to file a case in DRT? Who were the members of the Board when the OA was filed in the year 2009 by the bank? Of course, The bank know all the answers of these questions, but they will not reply because they know, they are wrong.

Certainly, behind all these conspiracies is the hand of Uday Suresh Kotak of Kotak and other officials of kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. Bagla family claims to have have all the proof against involvement of Mr. Suresh Kotak. The bank ruined a family. One such Business family, who had been engaged in business with a reputation for more than 100 years. And all this happened is just for an office. After winning the case, we have issued a legal notice for defamation against kotak Mahindra Bank & its officials including Mr. Uday S. Kotak, CEO & MD for damages. Now the wait is only for justice, so that such insensitive people can be punished.