Kotak Mahindra Bank Partners Indian Institute of Science to set up the Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre at IISc Campus, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 16th September, 2021: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) today announced a partnership to set up a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI-ML) Centre (Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre) at the IISc campus in Bengaluru.

Under its CSR project on Education & Livelihood, KMBL has partnered IISc to establish the Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre (Centre). Spread across approximately 1,40,000 square feet at the IISc campus, Bengaluru, the Centre will offer Bachelor’s, Master’s and short-term courses in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, fintech, reinforcement learning, image processing, computer vision, natural language processing, speech understanding, robotics, computational finance and risk management, cyber security, fraud analytics, blockchain, biomedical engineering and technology, healthcare, etc.

The Centre will also promote research and innovation in AI and ML and develop the talent pool from across the country to provide cutting-edge solutions to meet industry’s emerging and future requirements.

Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) said, “As IISc continues to deliver on its mandate to provide advanced scientific and technological research and education, it is partnerships with forward-thinking institutions such as Kotak Mahindra Bank that will help us to scale up substantially and position India as a deep tech innovation hub. The future is exciting and we are delighted to welcome Kotak Mahindra Bank on board.”

(L-R) Rohit Rao, Joint President & Group Chief CSR Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science, exchange MOUs signed between the organisations for setting the Kotak-IISc MI-AL Centre at IISc Campus, Bengaluru

Rohit Rao, Joint President & Group Chief CSR Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited said, “The Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre will be a Centre of Excellence that will offer academic courses and also undertake research & innovation to further enhance India’s scientific capabilities. The Centre is envisaged to be the Gangotri of advanced sciences encompassing education, research and innovation in artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop the next generation of leaders in the areas of IT and robotics and champion India’s technology advancement.”

Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of Kotak Mahindra Group.